BREAKING: South-east Governors, Ohanaeze proscribe IPOB

South-east Governors
South-east Governors

South East Governors Forum rose from it meeting on Friday to announce the proscription of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in all the five states of the zone.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, announced this after a meeting of the governors with the South-east leadership of the National Assembly and Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

According to him “In view of the prevailing security situation in the South-East and its attendant consequences, the South-East Governors hereby resolved as follows.”

“All the activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are advised to articulate their position on National issues and submit to the committee of Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from the South-East zone through the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum”, he said details soon.

The Nigerian military had earlier in the day declared the group a terror organisation.

Details soon…

  • Jon

    Terrorist Buhari has won! Also, see below:

    How did Buhari what allegedly looted Petroleum Trust Fund become President?

    So, that uninformed Nigerians may know:

    Saddam Hussein, the former President of Iraq was tried, convicted and executed by hanging for murdering 122 Iraqi citizens in the Dujail Province of Iraq. Buhari has so far, massacred more than 122 Nigerian citizens and therefore, should face similar fate like Saddam Hussein.
    What’s your thought on that? Isn’t that justice?

    Terrorist and evil Buhari should not be allowed to enter the United States or when he enters, he should be arrested and sent to ICC in the Hague to face charges of mass murder of Nigerian citizens in Zaria and SE.

    • Moore

      You are a buffoon

    • Pat

      Irrelevant!

    • onube

      Who r those killed? Mr jaundiced history

    • Dr. Hassan

      Shut up…

  • lakande1

    Well done governors.

  • Apostel

    “All the activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed”.
    Why now and not much earlier?

  • Dele Awogbeoba

    Sorry dudes. You cannot just say it is prescribed. You need to pass laws through your state houses of assembly that makes the activities of IPOB illegal. Stop deceiving yourselves. If you want to curb the menace. CURB IT. Do not pretend to curb it.

  • aboki

    Well done!
    Nigeria is bigger than any individuals no matter his or her position.
    Nigerians are wiser and resolute and would not scum to any intimidation .
    There are millions of Southerners living comfortable in Northern Nigeria with their BROTHERS and SISTERS in that Region.
    The beauty of it is you can find IGBO MAN in the remotest part of CORE north living peacefully and participating in every activities with the locals.
    The same apply as there are millions of northerners in Southern Nigeriaearnings their daily needs without any hindrance or intimidation.
    Must we go to war?
    Nigeria we hail thee!
    Kudos n Congratulations YOUR EXCELLENCIES.
    To God be the glory.

  • tundemash

    It’s now u realise the IPOB nonsense needs to be crushed???? If the army hadn’t stepped, u all would still be condoning that confused”Israeli” terrorist.

  • Screw-em

    Igbo kwenu, the so called efulefu’s, have now come to their senses. These wretched criminals who are nothing short of demented sadistic caricatures for governors stood with their folded arms for so long while the treasonous coward kanu was ranting like a one legged hyena. Now that sai Baba has stood his ground, and the strong drum beats of his army has began shaking the foundation of their well known deceptive machinations, all of a sudden, the word “proscribed” has become a fancy word. Kanu the coward will rot in hell and biafraud will never see the light of day in the next 500 millenia. Tell Ekweremadu to go eat grass, he will be picked up shortly for supporting a treasonist. Imagine the deputy Senate president working with a classless moron to destabilize a country he supposed holds allegiance to. Wow!!!, and he is still walking free and mouthing off?