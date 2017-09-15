BREAKING: South-east Governors, Ohanaeze proscribe IPOB

Related News

South East Governors Forum rose from it meeting on Friday to announce the proscription of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in all the five states of the zone.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, announced this after a meeting of the governors with the South-east leadership of the National Assembly and Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

According to him “In view of the prevailing security situation in the South-East and its attendant consequences, the South-East Governors hereby resolved as follows.”

“All the activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are advised to articulate their position on National issues and submit to the committee of Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from the South-East zone through the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum”, he said details soon.

The Nigerian military had earlier in the day declared the group a terror organisation.

Details soon…