Nigerian Military declares IPOB “terrorist organisation”

IPOB Protesters: [Photo credit: Daily Post Nigeria]
IPOB Protesters: [Photo credit: Daily Post Nigeria]

The Nigerian military has declared the pro-Biafra separatist group, IPOB, a “terrorist organisation.”

The military made the declaration in a statement on Friday by the Director of Defence Information, John Enenche.

Clashes between soldiers on a military operation and IPOB members in Abia State have left several people wounded. Although there have been reports of deaths particularly of IPOB members, none has been confirmed.

IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu are campaigning for an independent country of Biafra made up of ethnic Igbos. Although they had said their campaign was non-violent, Mr. Kanu said this week that that stance would be reviewed, accusing the military of attacking unharmed members of his organisation.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how the police in Abia State blamed IPOB for the burning of a police station in Aba, where a dusk to dawn curfew has since been imposed.

In his statement, Mr. Enenche, a major general, listed five reasons the military considered for labelling IPOB a terror group.

These include “The formation of a Biafra Secret Service, claimed formation of Biafra National Guard, unauthorised blocking of public access roads; extortion of money from innocent civilians at illegal road blocks, and militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on 10 September 2017.”

Read the military’s full statement below.

PUBLIC AWARENESS ON THE STATE OF INDEPENDENT PEOPLE OF BIAFRA

1. The Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) group which has posed to be a security challenge in the Country, has been metamorphosing from one stage to the other. After due professional analysis and recent developments, it has become expedient, to notify the general public that; the claim by IPOB actors that the organization is non-violent is not true. Hence, the need to bring to public awareness the true and current state of IPOB. In this regard, some of their actions, clandestinely and actively, that has been terrorising the general public among others include;

a. The formation of a Biafra Secret Service.

b. Claimed formation of Biafra National Guard.

c. Unauthorised blocking of public access roads.

d. Extortion of money from innocent civilians at illegal road blocks.

e. Militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on 10 September 2017.

f. Physical confrontation of troops by Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB actors at a check point on 11 September 2017 and also attempts to snatch their rifles.

Nnamdi Kanu speaking in Abakaliki

g. Attack by IPOB members, on a military check point on 12 September 2017, at Isialangwa, where one IPOB actor attempted to snatch a female soldier’s rifle.

3. From the foregoing, the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to confirm to the general public that IPOB from all intent, plan and purpose as analysed, is a militant terrorist organisation. Therefore, parents and particularly unsuspecting residents of the South East and other Nigerians should advice their wards to desist from joining the group.

4. The Defence Headquarters restates its commitment to handling all the security challenges in the Country and further assures all Nigerians of the protection of lives and property.

  • danladi

    kai, 1966-1967 being re-enacted!! proceed with caution on both sides ooh!

  • Frank Bassey

    THIS IS UNCALLED FOR. DO YOU REALLY UNDERSTAND WHAT A TERRORIST ORGANISATION IS?

    • Tiger News

      Dont mind the goats, my brother, its the Nigerian state is the one terorrising Biafrans, atleast IT will help us gain more support internationally.

  • International games

    Nigerian Government. Looking for trouble where there’s none.
    Have the Fulani Terror Herdsmen been labeled Terrorists yet?

  • Dan arewa

    You want peace get ready for war

  • Mr Integrity

    IPOB is Terrorist organisation from the beginning

  • Sarah

    Please, move in and capture Kanu. You should have done this long ago. Now that you are here, go for it. Please expect resistance because ipob has been getting weapons from Turkey. Lives will be lost on both sides.
    Good Luck!!

  • Fernando Luis

    The uncircumcised bastards are using government authority to intimate God’s own people in the south East. Well as illiterate they are they can say anything since they can’t differentiate struggle group from their brothers boko haram. The world will be laughing Nigeria military system. Keep on impressing brainwashed Buhari fans who will always believe in your lies. Unknown soldiers!

  • Ude Anaruagu

    IPOB Terrorist group? Hahahahahahaha…..funny lads

  • djay

    Good news. They will start getting boko haram treatment. Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      THE NIGERIAN ARMY HAS NO RIGHT TO DECLARE TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS, WE ARE NOT IN MILITARY RULE.It is rather the job of the Nigerian government to do so and it must be backed by legislature. BURATAI IS AN ILLITERATE WHO DOES NOT KNOW HIS JOB DESCRIPTION.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Infact! Nigeria military authority, appears to be moving too slow before realizing the extent of terror group IPOD, is that they will be dealing with.More deep-research needs to be conducted by the Nigeria military authority and Defense headquarters on IPOD and its leader,Nnamdi Kanu, a jobless deportee from London, UK, as all Igbo-financiers and supporters of IPOD, should be identify by the military authority in order to know and understand the nature of terrorism represents by IPOD that Nigeria military is dealing with.All sponsors and financiers, of IPOD must be unearth and monitor all round the clock.Also, IPOD leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who left UK. for Nigeria, in order to propagate the cause of Biafra movement, must be re arrested and put away for peace and stability to rein in the country.The military, should note this down that Igbo-IPOD, has been importing weapons from Turkey, to fight Nigeria military.

    • Uchenna Amara

      I can’t imagine that as educated as you are you still reason with ur toes

  • Gary

    Under which law or authority is the Nigerian Army empowered to declare any group or body a “terrorist organization”? Has the Army seized power and overthrown the elected government of the Nigerian people in imperiously issuing this declaration?

    What has become of the National Assembly and why has its leadership chosen to postpone its resumption instead of actually convening in emergency session to address the slide to anarchy that Buhari and Nnamdi Kanu, two uneducated ethnic rabble rousers, are now taking Nigeria?
    Speaker Dogara, Senator Saraki, are you party to the military takeover of the country under the guise of fighting IPOB?
    You will all surely answer for roles if you allow the malevolent forces to kill the Fourth Republic.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      iT IS SURPRISING THAT THE ARMY DO NOT EVEN KNOW THEIR LIMITS AND ROLE IN A DEMOCRACY. This is a proof that the present army is led by a bunch of illiterates.

  • 0tile

    Buhari is still senseless, which means he has not yet regained his senses. How can he declare IPOB islamic terrorist when IPOB is not even an islamic organization? Ba hankali Imam Buhari. Islamic terrorists like Boko Hararam, al-Shabab, ISIS and Alqueda have killed thousands of people through suicide bombing and girl kidnapping but Buhari has never condemned them. This means Buhari supports them. Nonsense

  • The Spiritual Man

    Mrs Aisha Jummai Alhassan,the minister for women affairs mentioned el rufai the governor of kaduna state as behind the Chibok girls kidnapping, and nothing the nigerian army and police has done about

  • Utari Nmuo

    ….and foolani herdsmen are saints…Zoo yeye dey smell. The evil Islamic Zoo must fall.

    On Biafra Umu Chineke(Ndigbo) stand. Hail Biafra!!!