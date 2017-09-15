IPOB: Abia govt extends Aba curfew, postpones resumption of schools

Related News

The Abia State Government has extended the curfew imposed on Aba, the commercial centre of the state till Sunday.

The dusk to dawn curfew was earlier scheduled to end on Friday.

The curfew was imposed following violence between members of the pro-Biafra separatist group, IPOB, and soldiers in the state.

According to a statement by Enyinnaya Appolos, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the state government has also postponed the resumption of schools in the state.

Primary and secondary schools in the state, initially scheduled to resume on September 18 will now resume on September 25.

Read the full statement below.

Further extension of curfew in Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, wishes to express his appreciation to Abians and residents, particularly those living and doing business at Aba, for their support and cooperation during this trying period.

For a commercial city that is also the economic hub of the state and the South East region, the effect of the socio-economic disruption at Aba is too massive to measure at this time and the Government fully appreciates all the sacrifices made to ensure early restoration of normalcy.

We also wish to commend the efforts of the men and women of the security services currently working round the clock to restore law and order and safeguard lives and properties of law abiding citizens and residents.

After a profound review of the security situation across the state, we are compelled to extend the current curfew imposed on Aba to enable us consolidate the peace and normalcy that is gradually returning to the city.

The government is therefore seeking your continuing support and understanding for the further extension of the dusk to dawn (6pm to 6am) curfew at Aba to Sunday 17th of September 2017.

Furthermore, in order to ensure the safety of our children and wards who were billed to resume school on the 18th of September 2017, we hereby direct that the resumption be postponed till the 25th of September 2017 across the state.

It is our hope that all the measures taken so far will help to rapidly restore full normalcy to all areas of the state.