JUST IN: Abia Violence: Inspector General of Police briefs Osinbajo on IPOB

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday afternoon briefed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the ongoing violence in Abia State.

Mr. Idris said the police are adopting a three-pronged approach to resolve the crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a police station was burnt on Thursday morning by suspected members of the pro-Biafra separatist group, IPOB.

A police officer was also injured in the attack as the assailants reportedly searched for Hausas to attack.

The violence, mainly in the commercial centre of Aba, has continued despite the dusk-to-dawn curfew declared by the state government in the city.

Details later…