JUST IN: Abia Violence: Inspector General of Police briefs Osinbajo on IPOB

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday afternoon briefed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the ongoing violence in Abia State.

Mr. Idris said the police are adopting a three-pronged approach to resolve the crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a police station was burnt on Thursday morning by suspected members of the pro-Biafra separatist group, IPOB.

A police officer was also injured in the attack as the assailants reportedly searched for Hausas to attack.

The violence, mainly in the commercial centre of Aba, has continued despite the dusk-to-dawn curfew declared by the state government in the city.

Details later…

  • Prosper Tochukwu

    problem dey sleep trouble come wake him up now your looking for peace

  • Timothy

    Firstly this can be handled delicately and professionally. This hostility can end easily but with some wisdom. Get those involved and have a sit down. Not the lazy and self-centered Ohaneze, or the state governors. Get the prominent Igbo businessmen, those respected by their communities to have a sit down and talk to these IPOB people. Nigeria is bigger than any group or state. It must be sounded clearly. And even as the respect the citizens the Army has no right to attack unarmed civilians. They should stop for now and push back to the barrack. Force can only be used upon an attack. Not when there’s no assault. Lets not allow political evil doers use this to tarnish the little achievements this administration has made so far. Army, Police please take good care not to use excessive force. Please. Unless authorised by the people themselves if IPOB is proving above the law.

  • Iweka Okparaocha

    It is the President Buhari who need to be brief about the problem he wants to great for Nigeria because he, the President is responsible for all deaths not Osinbajo. There shouldn’t be any attempt to shift the blem for future consequences.