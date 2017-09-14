JUST IN: Abia Violence: Inspector General of Police briefs Osinbajo on IPOB, other

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday afternoon briefed the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, on the violence ongoing in Abia State.

Mr. Idris said the police are adopting a three-pronged approach to resolve the crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a police station was burnt on Thursday morning by suspected members of the pro-Biafra separatist group, IPOB. A police officer was also injured in the attack as the assailants reportedly searched for Hausas to attack.

The violence, mainly in the commercial centre of Aba, has continued despite the dusk to dawn curfew declared by the state government in the city.

