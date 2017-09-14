Resident doctors suspend strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has suspended its strike.

The suspension was announced in the early hours of Thursday after a meeting of the executives the association.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the doctors failed to reach a decision in an earlier meeting.

The strike by the doctors, which commenced on September 4, crippled activities in public hospitals across Nigeria.

The federal government had earlier said it had met many of the demands of the doctors, including payment of salary arrears.

‎Addressing journalists on the decision to suspend the strike, the Chairman of NARD, UCH, Ibadan chapter, Segun Olaopa, said “the decision was reached following appeals from the public that the doctors should give the federal government more time to meet their demands.”

Mr. Olaopa, however, said that there will be a review in two weeks time to determine how far the government had gone to honour their agreements.

The minister of health, prof. Isaac Adewole and the minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige during the meeting with resident doctors, in Abuja on Wednesday.

  • Aluta Stoppa

    Premium Times Editor,

    Stop wasting your time reporting strike action by Nigerians. They can’t sustain any principle,
    even if their lives depend on it. South Africans sustained a struggle against apartheid from
    1947 to 1990, non-stop, despite the odds and despite deaths from armed struggle, but
    the un-evolved Nigerians cannot win public sympathy for their own liberation struggle,
    because the union leaders could just be bought over for peanuts and for the whole
    struggle to collapse within a week. That’s the Nigerian tragedy right there.

    • Frank Bassey

      It goes beyond union leaders. The followers are too lilly-livered to engage in the rigour of sustained struggle like the South Africa’s. Did you not witness what happened in May 2016 when the pump price of petrol was increased. Despite the hardship, “ordinary Nigerians” went about their business because “My family must chop”.

      • Netanyahu

        What triggered the Arab spring? Suicide by a hustler whose goods was confiscated by the state at a time when there was a slight increase in the price of bread. Here people will first want to know the tribe of the victim or his religion before giving his opinion. Useless contraption called a country.

  • taiwo

    I hope that the current administration will resolve the lingering issues with doctors once and for all. The incessant strikes is seriously affecting the care of patients that cannot afford to patronise private hospitals not to talk of travelling out like the Chief himself. Thank God we are out of recession.

    • Ifeanyi

      Until we do what Dora Akunyeli wanted to do which is why doctors don’t allow other medical practitioners to occupy the ministerial sit, every doctor’s license must be tied to only one place like phamacy thereby not allowing working/owning private hospital (private practice) while a public servant.

  • Frank Bassey

    NEXT: Non-Academic staff of universities; Academic and non-academic staff of Poly/COE; Health Workers ….

  • The Optimist

    This must be a wisdomized tactical call off so that jealous JOHESU won’t find a leverage for its planned strike from September 20th. Well done doctors.