BREAKING: Resident doctors suspend strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has suspended its strike.

The suspension was announced in the early hours of Thursday after a meeting of the executives the association.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the doctors failed to reach a decision in an earlier meeting.

The strike by the doctors, which commenced on September 4, crippled activities in public hospitals across Nigeria.

The federal government had earlier said it had met many of the demands of the doctors, including payment of salary arrears.

‎Addressing journalists on the decision to suspend the strike, the Chairman of NARD, UCH, Ibadan chapter, Segun Olaopa, said “the decision was reached following appeals from the public that the doctors should give the federal government more time to meet their demands.”

Mr. Olaopa, however, said that there will be a review in two weeks time to determine how far the government had gone to honour their agreements.

The minister of health, prof. Isaac Adewole and the minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige during the meeting with resident doctors, in Abuja on Wednesday.

