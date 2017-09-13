Gallant police DPO engages criminals in shootout, sustains gunshot injuries

Related News

A gang of armed robbers on Wednesday shot the Divisional Police Officer of Ogbere Police Station in Ogun State, Akingbade Adeyinka.

The police officer had led a team to apprehend the suspects in a hotel located in Itele town along Sagamu-Benin Expressway, when the robbers launched a deadly attack.

The robbers were said to have lodged in the hotel, in preparation to carry out operations in the area. The police acting on a tip-off stormed the hotel to arrest the suspects.

Mr. Adeyinka reportedly had four bullets wound and has since been rushed to a hospital.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that as a result of the severity of the injuries, the victim was first rushed to Babcock Hospital, Ilishan and had to be wheeled into the theatre for a major surgery.

He was said to have been operated on by four consultants who carried out successful removal of the bullets.

As at the time of this report, the victim had been moved to intensive care unit of the hospital, where he was said to be responding to treatment.

After the shootout, the robbers fled the scene, shooting sporadically. As many motorists and residents fled the scene, the bandits snatched a Toyota Sienna car and escaped with it, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

But in swift response, officials of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, with support of local vigilante chased the robbers and subsequently arrested two of them.

Our sources also disclosed that other gang members escaped with bullet wounds, while as at the time filing this report, police were said to be getting closer to arresting the fleeing members of the gang.

When contacted, Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that the shot police officer was responding to treatment.

“The police officer is now in stable condition, and we have arrested two of the armed robbers,” he said. “We also recovered the gun snatched from him, as well as another AK47 gun and ammunitions. We are on the trail of other fleeing gang members.”