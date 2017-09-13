Resident doctors meeting deadlocked as strike continues

The minister of health, prof. Isaac Adewole and the minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige during the meeting with resident doctors, in Abuja on Wednesday.
‎The meeting of the executives of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has been deadlocked.

The meeting was called to review government’s offers to the striking doctors with a view to call off the strike.

The meeting, which started at 11 p.m. in Abuja ended at 7 a.m. for a break.

PREMIUM TIMES observed at the venue of the meeting that the doctors argued all night. Some of them wanted the strike suspended while others wanted it to continue until the federal government meets all their demands.

After the break, the president of the association left the venue, reportedly to the health ministry to get a guarantee letter that could influence their decision.

The meeting is to reconvene‎ at 10 a.m.

The strike, which commenced last week, has crippled activities at public hospitals across Nigeria.

