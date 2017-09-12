Dino Melaye Recall: INEC to make major announcement next week

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said new dates for the recall process of Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye, would be announced next week.



A statement by Mohammed Haruna, an information officer at INEC, said the electoral agency plans to decide on the new dates on September 18.



The announcement comes a day after the Federal High Court ruled that Mr. Melaye’s recall process was in order.



But the senator’s lawyers have vowed to appeal the decision.



INEC had earlier scheduled dates for the exercise, but they were overridden by an interlocutory order secured by Mr. Melaye from the federal court in Abuja. That order was lifted after the same court gave its ruling on Monday.



About 52 per cent of voters in Mr. Melaye’s Kogi West Senatorial District were said to have signed a petition to INEC to trigger his recall.