Dino Melaye Recall: INEC to make major announcement next week

Senator Dino Melaye [Photo: dinomelaye.com]
Senator Dino Melaye [Photo: dinomelaye.com]

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said new dates for the recall process of Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye, would be announced next week. 
 
A statement by Mohammed Haruna, an information officer at INEC, said the electoral agency plans to decide on the new dates on September 18.
 
The announcement comes a day after the Federal High Court ruled that Mr. Melaye’s recall process was in order.
 
But the senator’s lawyers have vowed to appeal the decision.
 
INEC had earlier scheduled dates for the exercise, but they were overridden by an interlocutory order secured by Mr. Melaye from the federal court in Abuja. That order was lifted after the same court gave its ruling on Monday.
 
About 52 per cent of voters in Mr. Melaye’s Kogi West Senatorial District were said to have signed a petition to INEC to trigger his recall.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.