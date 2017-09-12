IPOB – Military violence: Senate caucus condemns Nigerian Army

Nigerian Army. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]
Nigerian Army. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

The military operation – codenamed Operation Python Dance – in Nigeria’s South-east has been criticised as ill-conceived and anti-rights by the senators representing the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, the chairman of the South-east Senate caucus, said the Igbo senators viewed the military operation as one that could jeopardise their ongoing engagement with the Nnamdi Kanu-led separatist movement, IPOB, which the lawmakers suggested were exercising their constitutionally-backed rights.

The commencement of the Operation Python Dance 2 in Umuahia, Abia State capital, on Sunday, came with tension, as citizens, presumed to be members of IPOB, confronted with sticks and stones the soldiers parading the streets in what the Army called “show of force”.

Although IPOB’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, claimed the soldiers invaded the compound of Mr. Kanu and killed several persons, there was no evidence to back the claim. But a video footage showing a young man who sustained injury from gunshot and another one showing IPOB members confront soldiers with sticks and stones did emerge online.

The ongoing operation was intended to check kidnapping, banditry, assassination, secessionist activities within the region, amongst other forms of criminal activities, the Army said in official position ahead of the commencement.

But the deployment of the soldiers provoked the violent confrontation that happened on Sunday, the Senate caucus said, and called for the des-escalation of the operation.   

 Their statement read: “We had hoped that our ongoing engagement with the group would be given a chance but here we are with a hurried military action deep into a highly populated area with high propensity for casualty, which occurrence would rather escalate the already tense situation.

“It is more worrisome that military operation, ‘Python Dance 2,’ restricted to the South-east in a peace time, has no doubt fouled the environment and sent strong signal that the region is under siege, which should not be so in a democracy.

“We, therefore, urge extreme caution and advise the military to de-escalate the situation and choose the best operational modus that will not only guaranty the safety of Nigerians but also enhance national unity.

“Nigeria is not at war, people are only exercising their constitutional and universally guaranteed rights, so far they are carrying on in a manner that has never given room to violence which could warrant a wholesale military expedition.”

The senators spoke about same time Abia State Government declared a three day-curfew in some parts of the state and expressed readiness to cooperate with the Army, while also stressing “unequivocally” that “Abia is a component State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and subscribes to the supremacy of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all other extant laws.”

The state however said: “While the Government of Abia State recognizes the right of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, to perform their statutory duty of protection of lives and property of Nigerian citizens, such duties must be carried out within acclaimed Nigerian and international standards of engagement with the civil populace, with due respect to the human rights of citizens and sanctity of human lives.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

    So these miscreants are not dumbs. Where have you kept your rusty mouths since. Now that you are better served chilled your deserved cups of tea,you can now speak. Remember the international community was not dead when sisi of Egypt dealt with the deviant morsi supporters. About 600 people were shot dead under the very watchfull eyes of the journalists. Go to South African and see what became the end of sturbon protesters who refusing to obey the government, they were shot dead,the record is there. Occupy wall Street protesters in the US were not only shot at,but were burnt. Ipob members will be killed if they choose to disobey the law of the land and nothing will happen, I mean nothing.