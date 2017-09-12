Curfew declared in Aba over Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB clash with soldiers

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has declared a three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in Absolute, Abia State, following repeated clashes between Nigerian soldiers and separatist agitators.

The governor said the state will continue to subscribe to the supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution and work with the federal government to forestall seccessionist threats.

The governor also noted that the clash is directly linked to the deployment of soldiers across South-East as part of the rejuvenated Operation Python Dance.

The curfew begins at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and will last until September 14.

The announcement comes amidst growing skirmish between Nigerian soldiers and pro-Biafra separatists led by Nnamdi Kanu.

Soldiers clashed with the separatists this afternoon, two days after similar clash left at least three persons injured, including a policeman and a soldier.

Mr. Kanu’s lawyers say the IPOB leader had been placed on house arrest in his ancestral neighborhood of Afaraukwu, a suburb of Umuahia, the state capital

Bellow is the full statement as signed by the governor moments ago:

Abia State has for the past few days been the focus of security searchlight occasioned by the reported skirmish between some groups in the State, especially Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with men of the Nigerian Army. Government notes and has observed the frenzy of activities of members of IPOB within Afara – Umuahia, the ancestral home of the leader of IPOB for some months now. Government is equally aware of the recent proclamation by the Nigerian Army of Operation Python Dance II within the South – East geopolitical region of Nigeria. The operation as declared by the Army is intended to check kidnapping, banditry, assassination, secessionist activities within the region, amongst other forms of criminal activities.

The recent confrontation between the Nigerian Army and members of IPOB on Sunday, 10th September, 2017, could presumably be attributed to the commencement of the said Operation Python Dance II. The Abia State Government unequivocally states that Abia is a component State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and subscribes to the supremacy of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all other extant laws.

While the Government of Abia State recognizes the right of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, to perform their statutory duty of protection of lives and property of Nigerian citizens, such duties must be carried out within acclaimed Nigerian and international standards of engagement with the civil populace, with due respect to the human rights of citizens and sanctity of human lives.

Abia State Government is committed to the protection of the lives and properties of its citizens and others residing and doing business within the geographical entity called Abia State. Abians and others living within Abia, are advised to remain law abiding and carry on their lawful business without fear, as efforts by Government will be made to reduce friction between the civil populace and military personnel in the State. Meanwhile, Aba residents are advised to observe a curfew from 6pm to 6am fromtoday 12/09/2017 to 14/09/2017.

Persons residing within the State are strongly advised to remain law abiding, while going about their lawful business without fear of molestation, and, not engage in any form of confrontation with military personnel or other security agents.

The Government recognizes the constitutional Right to Freedom of Movement for all Nigerians, but objects to the influx of people into Abia State for purposes of unsettling the enduring peace in the State.

Finally, Abia State will co – operate with security agencies to maintain the rule of law and order in the State.

Okezie Ikpeazu PhD

Governor, Abia State

12/09/2017

  • Washington

    Please give us guns and ammunition to fight the invaders Governor Ikpeazu. Ojukwu did for us.Do your own .it is your turn to arm us Ikpeazu.Please stop pleading with them we are equal to the task.We cannot beg Hausa/Fulani to stop killing us just give us gun and weapons then we will stop them.We are not cowards.

    • Akiika

      Internet warrior! you go fit wait if you see gun?
      How come your moniker is “washington”, not “Abia” or “Aba”.
      You guys just want to lead the hungry and ignorant Igbos in the East to their early grave, while you hide behind a keyboard writing gibberish.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    Good move coming from the good governor of Abia state, the tension is extremely high and it’s about going negative. Well done good and reasonable governor.

  • AFRICANER

    Good speech by the governor.

    Igbos, don’t let the trouble stay in only one region. Every region should have equity.

    Igbo soldiers in the Nigerian Army, don’t let any unfairness happen to your people. Be brave, and be wise.

  • Idris Aliyu mahmood

    The governor senses what is coming; a state of emergency in his state and maybe the entire southeast. A people with no sense of history, maybe a waste of history.

    • AFRICANER

      Even if all that happens, it’s quite early for you to celebrate.
      This time around, the theater of war will be everywhere.

      There’s nothing brave about a country’s army starting war by killing civilians; it may take a while before the opposition gets ready, but expect it.

      • wode

        There is nothing like war. Are you carrying gun?

    • cheky

      With all due respect, you comment makes no sense. It may not be easy as you thought, dialogue is still the best option. Forget about that your useless history.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      WE ARE NOT SCARED, WE WERE PEACEFUL BEFORE YOUR THUGS IN UNIFORM ARRIVED TO KILL AND SHOW FORCE TO CIVILIANS. LET THE STATE OF EMERGENCY COME.

      ALL HAIL BIAFRA !!

      BIAFRA FOREVER !!

      WE LOVE BIAFRA WITH ALL OUR HEARTS !!

      • Emeka

        Anuofia.

    • Gary

      Can we ask how you would have reacted had Obasanjo used the Army to quell the violent agitation for Sharia Law in the Far Northern States.
      Unwittingly, Buhari’s desire to reimpose Hausa-Fulani domination of Nigeria will spell the doom for his people. Just remember that we have less than two years to the next elections.
      And that’s even if Buhari is still alive by then. He’s already a lame duck President as potential successors are now openly campaigning.

  • Emeka

    Abia Governor was duely informed of this operation by the Nigerian Army before they started. It is utterly irresponsible for a citizen without legitimate authority to assemble uneducated unemployed boys and cash in on their frustrations to disrupt the peace in Abia hiding under freedom of speech or associations. If every adult Igbo starts a similar organisation in the name of freedom of speech, imagine what would be the outcome. My pity goes to the confused Igbo elite who after being called pigs by Kanu still rush to defend the miscreant. That Jonathan failed election through the same process that elected him in 2011 is not a reason for insubordination to constituted authority. Governments all over the world have the authority to proscribe any association like IPOB that poses a risk to the freedom or peace of others.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      I BET YOU ARE NOT MORE EDUCATED THAN OHANEZE, THEY HAVE ASKED BUHARI TO WITHDRAW HIS THUGS ASAP !!

    • Epsilon_Delta

      Emeka ofemmannu!

  • PolyGon2013

    The governor did the right thing. IPOB should be careful, or otherwise, a state of emergency would be declared in the whole of SE, and each state will be run by an administrator. All legislation will be subjected to the dictate of the Senate.

    • Sandra

      Thanks, but your advise is for a cowardly slavish mind..!!! It’s more suited to yourself..!!!

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      IGBOS WILL NEVER STOP SEEKING FOR A BIAFRAN HOMELAND………QED !!

      • marcos avelino

        When the tibetans get Tibet from China , or the Kurds get Kurdistan from Iraq , Turkey and Iran , when the Kasmiris get Kashmir from India , when the catalonians get from spain , then the Ibos will get their puny 29,000 sq km land from Nigeria. You may have to wait for eternity. We cant allow your greedy dreamy naive simpletons hoping for a fabled utopia turn this land into liberia or somalia

  • wode

    There is definitely need for sanity across board. As the NE sanitation is winding down, El-Zakzaky and his IMN put in their place, the Arepo Oil Pipeline bunkering swept away, the ND Avengers got pushed back into their shell while crocodile smiles., it’s time fort Python to dance. Let the dance continue. We need nothing less than peace so as to pave room for growth and development. We can not continued to be hoodwinked by ethnic jingoist and gullibility exploiters. Nigeria will be great again!

    • Sandra

      Lol..when was Nigeria ever great..???

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      For how long will your curfews and detentions last ? WILL YOUR UNLAWFUL DRACONIAN TACTICS STOP THE AGITATION FOR A BIAFRAN STATE ?……..NEVER !!………YOU CANNOT THINK PROPERLY.

      • princegab

        Remember my advice. Cut snake head.

  • Man_Enough

    Every secessionist agitation should be routed through recognized representatives of the people otherwise it is reasonable. Ibos have able representatives in both houses of congress. It is criminal by all standards for any other individual to force his desire on others.

  • marcos avelino

    Cowards , they will all scatter when the uns come in . Turn those den of criminals into to sambisa let them test what maiduguri did in jonas time Nigerian Army wake up to your duty do not be intimidated by nonsensical hetoric about international law
    Nobody will be allowed to tear nigeria Tell the indians to let the kashmiris go, they ve been at the UN for 60 years or more. Tell the israelis immigrants from europe who came and displaced poor palsetinians and robbed them of their land to give them their nation , tell the russians to let the chechens go , instead they rained 100,000 bombs on grozny and levelled it to the ground in 2001 , tell the Chinese to let the tibetans go , Tell the iraqis to let the kurds go , thell the iranians to let the kurds go , tell the spanish to let the catalonians go , then and only then will Nigeria let the Ibos go with their puny 29,000 km sq land. ( half of Borno state !!! ) Its a domino effect , no nation will allow that only some few europeans – even the british did not allow the irish for long. Nigeria has not reached that stage. What will happen if you are allowed is to turn nigeria into Liberia or Somalia. Nigerian army wake up , pulverize these cockroaches before they pollute the house

  • princegab

    What’s the army looking for in residential areas of the state. Has BH invaded the city?
    Please don’t give ipob cheap victory. Fg should send the army out now!!!!