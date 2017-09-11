Court orders continuation of Dino Melaye’s recall

Senator Dino Melaye [Photo: dinomelaye.com]
Senator Dino Melaye [Photo: dinomelaye.com]

An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has dismissed an application filed by the representative of the Kogi West Senaorial constituency, Dino Melaye, seeking to nullify his recall.

Mr. Melaye had approached the court presided by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ahead of his recall exercise earlier scheduled to begin in July.

Following Mr. Melaye’s application, the court ordered Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to halt the recall exercise, pending the determination of Mr. Melaye’s application.

In its ruling, Monday, the court presided by Mr. Dimgba said contrary to the arguments of Mr. Melaye that he was not granted fair hearing, the constitution  does not require a special provision that mandates INEC to grant the senator an opportunity of fair hearing.

The court then ruled that INEC provides Mr. Melaye with the recall petition, schedule of signatures attached to the petitions and a full list of persons in support of the recall process, within two weeks before an amended time table for the recall would be made.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Agba

    Rubbishhhhh,nothing can come out of it,with Nigeria Under Buhari that is helping BABACHIR LAWAL to evade justice.

    • tundemash

      And before Babachir ? Mor0n !

      • Alhaji

        But Alhaji “integrity” said he would clean Nigeria of her corruption when he fooled you in 2015, why is it that his brother, Lawal Babashit is being shielded if he (“Alhaji integrity”) is a honest man?

    • bola

      Do not blame Buhari for any injustice but our porous and corruptible judiciary

  • thusspokez

    The Kogi West sod is going down with lose his collections of imitation antique cars! Not even his godfather, the head of the Saraki crime family could help him.

    Dino was Saraki’s most loyal dog, he was always by his master’s side; followed his master to the many court appearance, but where is Saraki when his loyal dog needed him?

  • Dazmillion

    Could this be the end of the road for the Baboon from Kogi?

  • share Idea

    INEC and Kogi state governor’s antic would be exposed by the court ruling – INEC to provide Dino with full list of all the people that signed the petition and their signatures before court would accept amended date for the excercise

    Once that is done, the validatity of the charade would be exposed by Dino’s team before INEC will complete the hatchet job.

    It is obvious that the recall process is just a ruse even though I’m not a fan of Dino considering the role he played against GEJ in the last administration.

  • Law Allianz

    @shareidea:disqus

    INEC should
    proceed with Dino Melaye’s recall only in compliance with Section 69 of the
    Constitution and disregard as nullity the nonsense frill added to the judgment
    by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba who said INEC must firstly serve the petition with the
    names of all the petitioners on Dino Melaye.

    The law says that. INEC is only to notify the Senator to be recalled
    that it has received a petition for his recall. INEC may lawfully notify Dino
    Melaye by a one-paragraph letter. The 1999 Constitution does not say INEC must
    also deliver the petitioners’ names.

    Justice Nnamdi Dimgba badly got ahead of himself on that limb of the
    judgment. The 1999 Constitution only says INEC must paste the petition as public
    notice. It’s bad reasoning by Justice Dimgba to also impose personal service
    plus.

  • kusanagi

    As always nothing will happen.

    Dino will be smiling at the end of it. We’re in Nigeria after all.

    They’ll probably find some phony signatures which will enable them to halt the recall once and for all.