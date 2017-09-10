Police react as soldiers ‘storm’ Nnamdi Kanu’s residence

and
Nigerian Army. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]
Nigerian Army. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

Two conflicting accounts have emerged about the incident that played out at the home of separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in Abia State on Sunday.
 
While Mr. Kanu said the soldiers stormed his residence and injured occupants in an attempt to take his life; the police said military personnel were only carrying out a procession to test a new armoured carrier.
 
“There was no attack on the home of Nnamdi Kanu,” Abia police commissioner, Leye Oyebade, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Sunday evening. 
 
“What happened was that the military was parading a new armoured carrier and passed through Nnamdi Kanu’s residence. 
 
“It was while they were passing that some people threw stones and other things at them,” Mr. Oyebade explained. 
 
The police chief said normalcy has been restored and no life was lost during the minor skirmish and Mr. Kanu was neither targeted nor arrested. 
 
But Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had painted a different account of what transpired at the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, saying there was a siege.
 
In a statement Mr. Ejiofor accused the Buhari administration of attempting to take his client’s life. 
 
“Just to alert the world that the Nigeria military personnel under the command of Chief of Army Staff is presently laying a siege on my client (Nnamdi Kanu) country home in umuahia.
 
“They had continued to shot sporadically into the air through which assault, about five of his family members were brutally wounded and some unfortunately killed. There is no doubt that the present deployment of troops to the South East is to haunt for my client and possibly eliminate him,” the statement said. 
 
Mr. Ejiofor added that if something goes wrong with his client’s life, the international would hold the country’s president responsible. 
 
 “Let the whole world know that if anything untoward happen to my client, that President Buhari and his Chief of Army Staff should be held responsible by the international Community.  

Nnamdi Kanu

” We are presently counting the number of casualties as the onslaught progress.  The world should be immediately notified about the tension in Biafra land, created by the government in power.  We must adopt all know legal mechanism to resist the unconstitutional but violent approach in dealing with unarmed people merely operating within the confines of law. Buhari must be held responsible. 
 
“We are ready to present our case once more before the International Court of Justice. The families that lost their beloved ones in the last year may 29th violent attack by the military are yet to recover from the shock of losing their love ones. This situation must be arrested in time. ”
The Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, did not respond to calls to seek the Army’s official reaction to the incident.
 
The Nigerian government is currently pursuing revocation of Mr. Kanu’s bail, after the IPOB leader allegedly breached the conditions of his bail which was granted to him by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, where he faces treason charges.
 
The revocation motion, which was filed by the Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, is expected to be heard in October.

  • SBA

    “Yanga siddon, trouble go wake am up, nawahala he dey find o” Pickin wey say him mama no go sleep, the oil In sef no go see sleep

  • Sanssouci

    Go siddon joor, Dasuki had weapons that the army did not have, and better trained security personnel yet they caught him and caged him like a docile mouse when they were ready for him, is it a ragtag group of jobless people that can protect kanu from being re-arrested? just thank God that the FGN has decided to let things slide…

    • Höly Wähala

      Keep chanting your wicked yoro incantations for his re-arrest, it will not happen, you hia? #WiarisKanu nah after their giragira elephant dance nor be just pyton dey dance… Igbo no be Yoro cowards, we will use brains and civil disobedience to achieve what guns and bullets did not achieve, leave them there forever but it will change nada. Evil tout you are, jobless dirty Ibadan man without a father-figure growing up. Can you pull a trigger? Yoropig!

      • princegab

        So you don join ipob now?
        Ok oooo.wish you the best ooo.

      • Sanssouci

        Lol!!!! the Holy One of Disqus, what would we do without you?

    • Denise okon

      This is different from Daisuke, s matter nah haba what did kano steal from Nigerian government. This guy’s is only saying that his people can only more take from the Nigerian government and they want a way out.
      That is not enough to say his a terrorist or charge him for treasonable offenses. And he did not go against the law because the court has decided. This was how the Civil War broke out in Syria. Let’s hope that this youth don’t take over those arms for the military. You will see that no country will support Nigeria, like it happened in Syria. Now the president of Syria is looking for where he wants to run to.

    • Arabakpura

      How many people did you see around Dasuki? Ignorance is no excuse at all! Go and pick Nnamdi without a fight and I will relinquish my inheritance for your sake!

  • Höly Wähala

    “The Nigerian government is currently pursuing revocation of Mr. Kanu’s bail, after the IPOB leader allegedly breached the conditions of his bail which was granted to him by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, where he faces treason charges.” – Premium Times
    Obviously, there is no one paying attention to facts surrounding the legal matters of Nnamdi Kanu. He is no longer facing charges bordering on treason, why do you guys keep stoking tensions with premeditated lies? Judge Binta Nyako struck out treasonable offenses hence, the amended charges Mr. Kanu will face on Oct. 17 have no trace of treason in them. Keep it real and responsible, it is part of the “ethos of journalism.” Per the news… a clearer picture will emerge as folks will soon start uploading videos of the so-called Pyton Dance in the backyard of Kanu’s house. Clowns, nobody is cowed by gragra.

  • Alkeyz Ironsi

    No be force to stay for this country nigeria, abi naija own different from other country ni?

  • Ibu Anyi Danda

    The Zoo is in panick mood, Biafra is gradually coming to fruition. All Hail Biafra.

  • Arabakpura

    The Police force that tried to blackmail a senator (saying that he visits Indian hemp joints) for speaking the truth about the corruption in their force cannot be trusted to tell the truth! How come they didn’t go to maiduguri where the islamists are killing people to test their new armoured vehicle? I urge every south Easterner to see the military as their enemy number one and award them a friendly kiss of death!

  • princegab

    This leadership problem, even pmb can not be exempted. What’s the army looking for in residential quarters if not trouble. Show of power is childish. Fg proping up sympathy for the biafrans. Those advising pmb on agitators don’t wish naija well.

  • Anonymous

    Those Southern noise makers need to defend themselves, if the primitive sanguineous Jihadists can massacre the toy soldiers at will they (IPOB) can do a lot better.