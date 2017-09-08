Lagos University Sacks ASUU Chairman, Deputy, 15 others

Related News

The Lagos State University (LASU) Governing Council has dismissed 15 Academic Staff, including the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) of the institution, over various malpractices.

The dismissed LASU-ASUU Chairman and Vice Chairman were Isaac Oyewunmi and Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu.

LASU spokesperson, Ademola Adekoya, said in Lagos on Friday that the institution also dismissed two non-academic staff and demoted two others.

Among others dismissed for various financial and academic misconduct were Olatoye Raji, Olugbenro Odofin, Adebowale Ademeso, John Adeogun, Scholastica Udegbe and Olufemi Soyeju.

Other were Olawale Raimi, Ademola Adesina, Shamisudeen Badmus, Christiana Obagbuwa, Emmanuel Asapo, Lateef Salami, Olubukola Oyeniya and Fatimat Bakare.

Mr. Adekoya said that the decision to dismiss the staff was taken at LASU 115th Governing Council Meeting on Thursday.

“Pursuant thereto, the Governing Council with immediate effect dismissed 15 members of the academic staff, two members of non-academic staff, and sanctioned two others for different acts of misconduct

Mr. Oyewunmi was dismissed for demanding N50, 000 from students while Mr. Adeyemi-Suenu was sacked for “unilaterally altered the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw by Senate’’

Mr. Adekoya said the council established that Mr. Oyewunmi demanded N50, 000 from 2003 modular year students of Political Science Education on the sandwich programme to process their results.

According to the council, Mr. Oyewunmi is found culpable of attempt to obtain money for himself as an inducement to carry out his duties, and consequently dismissed from the service of the university.

Mr. Adekoya said that the university established that Mr. Adeyemi-Suenu unilaterally altered the results of 12 students already advised to withdraw by Senate in the Department of History and International Studies in the 2015/2016 academic session.

“He changed their status from “withdrawn” to “good standing”. He also changed the results of some final year students and stragglers outside the scope of the departmental decision,” he said.

“Dr Adeyemi-Suenu also awarded grade point of 2.0 to two students in an examination which they were absent.

“This is tantamount to manipulation of students’ results in contravention of provisions of the Conditions and Scheme of Service for Senior Staff and therefore dismissed from the service of the university.”

NAN