BREAKING: Even if Buhari runs in 2019, I will support Atiku, Minister says

Left to Right: Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar
Left to Right: Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar

The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has restated her position that she will support a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2019 presidential election.

Mrs. Alhassan, in an interview with BBC Hausa, added that even if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to contest in 2019, she would still support Mr. Abubakar.

“Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics,” she said in Hausa. “And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019.”

“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister but Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest.”

Mrs. Alhassan, popularly called Mama Taraba, added that she is not scared of being relieved of her job as minister.

“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, that my time has elapsed that is why…”

“Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this I will be sacked.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a video leaked of Mrs. Alhassan indicating her intention to support Mr. Abubakar in 2019.

Although the former vice president has not publicly declared his intention, he is believed to be strategizing and building a coalition for the 2019 elections.

President Buhari has also not declared if he will run for a second term despite his health challenges.

More details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Mamman Bako

    A woman with balls, a woman of substance. Those who thought and do think women are weak, please think again. No man in this cabinet dare dream to conceive these thoughts let alone speak. Mama Taraba na you biko!

    • serubawon70

      Which balls? Person wey know which side of the bread her butter dey

      • Anonymous

        can u have the guts to do what she did? knowing that u could be sacked from this government and other backlashes? but she is bold enough to do what u cannot do and u are slighting her, it is her choice, opinion and decision, if u dont like it that is ujr own business, is she questioning ur own choices or decisoons?

  • Arc_Deji_Alabi

    2019 election campaign just started. Atiku can’t win election in Nigeria especially if he runs against PMB, even Elrufai and Kwankwaso are more popular than him. Wish him all the best though.

    • MilitaryPolice01

      Deji you don’t seem to be on ground. Elrufai and Kwankwaso can’t match Atiku if the playing field is level. A contest between the trio will lead to them sharing northern votes but I tell you that SS, SE will swing for Atiku giving him the needed leverage..

      Don’t ever write off anyone, remember post 2003,2007,2011 elections, PMB was written off as a failed Prezy candidate who will never be President.

  • Al

    Mama Taraba you can serve to masters at the same time, i expect you to resign your loyalty from baba first

  • ACTION MAN

    This a very careless and unnecessary statement from this well respected woman. Madam why not wait till bother men declare their intentions to run. If your loyalty is for Atiku, then leave Buhari’s government I score you very low here. Meanwhile know that YOUR GODFATHER IS A BAD MARKET FOR 2019. NIGERIANS ARE WISER.

  • marcos avelino

    Quote “Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics,” she said in Hausa
    There is no godfather in the hausa languae, she might have said my master Mr Lere stop using that evil word of godfather or godson. God has no father or mother or son or daughter or brother or sister

    • serubawon70

      He meant God-sponsor if there is anythig like that

  • Anonymous

    Na for una O! everybody to his own choice, if u were a minister appointed by Buhari would u risk ur job and stake ur neck to openly come out to support someone else? it would be taken and seen as a thing of disloyalty but this woman is bold enough to say whom she will support, give her some credit.

  • wode

    Don’t look further for any other unguarded and senseless utterance… it’s very much here coming from Mama Taraba.