More troubles for Nigerian universities as SSANU, NASU, NAAT declare total, indefinite strike

All the major non-teaching staff unions of Nigerian public universities have resolved to embark on an indefinite strike from September 11.

The Joint Action Committee, JAC, of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU; Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU; and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, announced the strike on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Abuja, the chairman of JAC who is also the President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke, explained reasons for their decisions.

Mr. Ugwoke said the nationwide strike would be total and comprehensive.

“During the strike, there shall be no provision of services, no matter how skeletal. Concessions shall not be granted while all our members are to stay at home till further notice, unless as directed by JAC through their respective presidents,” he said.

