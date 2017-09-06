SHOCKING: Buhari’s Minister endorses Atiku for 2019

and
Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan
The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has endorsed a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2019 presidential election.

The minister made the endorsement when she led a private visit to Mr. Abubakar, a chieftain of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress.

“Your excellency, our father and our president by the grace of God, come 2019,” she said in Hausa language.

A video of the visit has been leaked and was published by news website, dailynigerian.com

Popularly called Mama Taraba, Mrs. Alhassan was the APC governorship candidate in Taraba in 2015, an election she narrowly lost to the current Peoples Democratic Party Governor.

Her support for Mr. Abubakar will not be surprising for political observers, as the former vice president is believed to be a major financier of the APC in the North-east including Taraba.

Although Mr. Abubakar has not publicly declared his intention to run in 2019, he is believed to be mobilising and getting ready for the election. He came third in the APC presidential primaries in the build up to the 2015 elections, losing to President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Efforts to get Mrs Alhassan to speak on her comments in the video were unsuccessful, especially as President Muhammadu Buhari has not declared that he would not run in 2019. She did not return calls or respond to a short message sent to her mobile number.

Read the full translation of her speech below.

“Your excellency, our father and our president by the grace of God come 2019. Before you are your people, your supporters for life, the people of Taraba State. They are here to show our homage and to greet you on the occasion of Sallah and for all that Allah has done to you because Allah has raised your status.

“We heard that they are coming to extend their greetings, so we said we have to be part of this and we all come to you. Chairman (Did not mention which chairman), of the party, come out chairman; he is our leader, because he is the chairman of the party, I was only made leader of the delegation.

“Here are some of the party officials (pointing at them while sitting). Everybody here is asking to be allowed to say something but I said no Baba should be left alone you are tired….”

While the minister was saying this, Mr. Abubakar sat listening.

  • Border_Marksman

    Mama Taraba say no Baba!!!

  • shittu

    Lol!!!!!
    The only people hallucinating buhari can run in 2019 are tundeFart, amazing2012, julius, kay soyemi, rommel and abdulmojeed.

    When jungle mature, who no know GO KNOW!
    LWKMD!

  • This comes after she was seen at PDP headquarters after the supreme court judgement in favour of Ahmed Makarfi. Mama Taraba is a goner as Atiku has no chance in hell of being elected a president of Nigeria, no matter the level of corruption or inducement offered.

    • share Idea

      So says the person that hold only one vote. Keep dreaming…

      • Agreed I have one vote, but I’ve never been wrong before. Agreed there is first time for everything but not on this occasion. Trust me!

        • share Idea

          Please do not over-rate yourself. How can you claim that you have never been wrong – are you not human?

  • O’tega

    Is it not better to support the living? This is commons sense na!

  • Angry9ja

    Will there be a Nigeria in 2019?

  • DIM

    Is this Minister aware of the mood in other parts of the country? In 2019, it is Igbo president or no Nigeria. The Igbo has waited 50 yrs without a president. Anyone thinking of a Norther president in 2019 should have his brain, upper and lower parts of his/her body examined properly. The Igbo are ready to make Nigeria ungovernable as it was promised to President Jonathan by the North. Yes. What goes around, comes around. No more Northern president. Period. Or secession.

    • princegab

      The Igbo should wait 2023. Ample time to prepare. Atiku has a serious up hill battle for the primary to fight.

      • All Trust

        You are sensible. 2019 should still be for the north so they can make up their 8 years. The best way to do it in my opinion is for Buhari to if possible complete a second term. The reason is that if any northern person other than PMB takes over in 2019, that person is likely to create a similar ”GEJ effect”, attempting to stretch the northern presidency by another 4 years, a possible 12 years for the north. This will likely cause turmoil in the land.

  • GG

    Premium Times probably just cost this woman her job

  • Olumide Adefarakan

    You see the damage not teaching History as a subject has done to most Nigerians. If you all ranting have been students of history, you should have known that Waziri Atiku Abubakar (hate him or love him) is the political leader of Sen. Jummai Alhassan. Even PMB knows this much. Unfortunately, you follow-follow social media rats do not know this fact or pretend to live in denial. And just because she is a cabinet minister does mean that she is obliged to lose her identity. After all, other cabinet members are also linked to some other leaders. Whatever you may say of Mama Taraba, you cannot say that she is lacking in PRINCIPLE. If the Will of God (not your will or mine) that Atiku Abubakar will be President in 2019, there is nothing you can do, for you know from history what became of persons that seek to stand in the way of God’s Agenda. Give her break, please!

    • MilitaryPolice01

      Olumide I too will choose Atiku anyday over the present. Atiku is more cerebral, more of a leader, good in identifying skill and ability, he is liberal minded, more exposed, can stand toe to toe with other world leaders and speak confidently and intelligently,he is neither a religious extremist nor ethnic chauvinist and he is comfortable with Nigerians from every part.

      Having said all the above, Mama Taraba should have resigned if she is confident the govt she serves is not worth continuing in 2019. Nigerian politicians lack principle and this is a perfect illustration.

  • share Idea

    The pack of lies from axis of APC is no longer affecting PDP, now, it been directed at their members. Nigeria we hail thee

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    Madam Taraba is only brown-nosing the money-bag. Mr. Atiku will not become Nigeria’s president; he’s got too many skeletons to hound him.

    • 0tile

      Said who?

  • Mama Taraba only reminds me of what my teacher taught me in school, that in politics, there is no friend nor foe but only interest. So, why blame her.

  • Bright Ezeh

    Politicians just too much love for money, PMB is not distributing money like atiku abubakar corrupt money, thank God PMB

  • AryLoyds

    Yes just another useless leaders replacing the present one. Just what the ZOO needs!