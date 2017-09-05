Ordinary Nigerians need to feel impact of exiting recession – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari talking
President Muhammadu Buhari talking

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State, said the real impact of coming out recession will be better felt when ordinary Nigerians experience a change in their living conditions.

President Buhari, who received the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, at his country home in Daura, told journalists that he was “very happy’’ to hear the country was finally out of recession, adding that the real gain should be improved conditions for Nigerians.

Responding to questions from journalists, the president said, “Certainly I should be happy for what it is worth. I am looking forward to ensuring that the ordinary Nigerian feels the impact.’’

President Buhari commended all the managers of the economy for their hard work and commitment, stressing that more work needed to be done to improve the growth rate.

He also said, “Until coming out of recession translates into meaningful improvement in peoples’ lives, our work cannot be said to be done.”

In his remarks, the Nigerien President said he was most delighted to see President Buhari in good health, praying that the almighty God would continue to strengthen him.

President Issoufou said he used the opportunity of the visit to discuss some bilateral and regional issues with President Buhari, which included the fight against Boko Haram, the economic challenges in the Lake Chad Basin and other developmental concerns that directly affect the livelihood of the citizens of both countries.

The Nigerien President was accompanied on the visit by a former Prime Minister, Hamid Algabid, and the President of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Niger, Moussa Djermakoye.



  • TDaniels2

    Yes, Mr President. The headline is correct and should be made a reality and just empty words or hot air that can’t even fly a balloon!