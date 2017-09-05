Benue Flood: Five cases of diarrhoea reported in IDP camp; occupants reach 4,776

Related News

No fewer than five cases of diarrhoea have been reported at the camp holding internally displaced persons in Makurdi, health officials said Tuesday.

The camp was opened on August 31, after heavy downpour left about 110,000 people homeless.

About 46,000 homes were reportedly affected by the flood, which occurred on August 27, according to locals.

The state government, in collaboration with the Red Cross, subsequently opened an international market in downtown Makurdi, which was hitherto not in use, for flood victims to take shelter in stalls.

Emergency officials told PREMIUM TIMES at the camp Tuesday that a total of 4,776 people have been registered from 546 households.

No immediate statistics were provided for children at the camp, but emergency officials said most of their efforts are being channelled towards ensuring that ‘the little ones are safe and that there is no epidemic outbreak.’

The state commissioner for health, Cecelia Ojabo, told PREMIUM TIMES she had learnt of five cases of diarrhoea.

“Five cases of diarrhoea had been reported,” Ms. Ojabo, a career ophthalmologist, said.

“But we have no outbreak of any disease and officials working round the clock to ensure that everyone gets adequate care in this camp,” she added

Jeremiah Amaze of the Nigerian Air Force confirmed the diarrhoea cases, but said his team of medical professionals are providing all medical assistance or emergency at the camp.

“We have been able to handle every medical situation so far,” Mr. Amaze, a squadron leader, said, adding that no case had been referred to secondary medical facility since his team arrived last week.

Several cases of malaria and typhoid fever have also been reported at the camp, which state government officials say will remain open for weeks to come.