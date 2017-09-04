DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

    “We are again worried by the deafening silence of APC-led government on the allegation of corruption against the
    Inspector General of Police by Senator Misau,. The N120 billion fraud allegation against the I.G of Police
    is too weighty and the police authority must purge itself of this accusation. The sudden realization that
    Senator Misau is a deserter further exposes the complicity of the police force on this matter.
    This allegation must not be swept under the carpet by APC (party) like the ones against
    the EFCC Acting Chairman Magu and others. The APC-led FG cannot be said to be
    fighting corruption and at the same time covering up corrupt officers.”

    ………….Peoples Democratic Party [PDP]

    (September 4th, 2017)

    APC friendly media at their game again. One week Deziani loot discovery, the following week, audit report of NNPC account.

    There was a court ruling during GEJ’s time when Sanusi claimed that $49B collected NNPC were not remitted, and NNPC stated at that time that majority of the funds recorded as unremitted where deduction for their contributions as Joint Cash Call. Thereafter, Sanusi discounted his figures to $20B.

    Today, PT is claiming in their report that deductions claimed by NNPC as JVC is classed as unremitted. It is only in Nigeria that some journalitic and government official behave very funny.

    How can NNPC generate income without corresponding cost. It is good to be in an ideal situation where NNPC make all their budget open, and refrain from dedecting JVC from source. However, government should live upto their responsibility of providing Cash call as at when due without allowing NNPC to negotiation unhealthy deals with oil majors to provide the needed fund with a promise that their expenses will be defrayed once the crude is sold.