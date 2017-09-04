Cameroon Vs. Nigeria Live Updates: Super Eagles, Lions Fight In Yaoundé

Related News

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Super Eagles of Nigeria are back for a testy clash in the 2018 World Cup qualifying series.

The Super Eagles were the better team when both sides clashed last Friday in Uyo, winning 4-0 at the Nest of Champions.

While World Cup qualification is seemingly out of reach for Cameroon, it is expected that the wounded Lions will battle for pride in Monday’s tie fixed for 6.pm at the Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo in the heart of Yaoundé.

The Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has said he would largely keep his winning team and only make few changes for the injured players.

One of those injured and a major doubt for Monday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon is Odion Ighalo.

Rohr has hinted that either Kelechi Iheanacho or newbie, Anthony Nwakaeme will step in as a direct replacement for the injured former Watford star.

While the Lions have been largely invincible at their home ground in recent times, it is not impossible for the Eagles to shock the reigning African champions one more time, especially when the Eagles know that Nigeria could become the first African team to earn a slot in Russia as early as Tuesday.

If Nigeria defeat the Cameroonians on Monday in Yaounde and Zambia fail to beat Algeria at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida on Tuesday, the Super Eagles will seal their World Cup ticket with two games to spare.

As we expect another feisty encounter, stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from 6.pm.

4:23 PM: The Super Eagles coach Genort Rohr has reeled out his starting XI for the game against Cameroon and he has opted to stick with his winning team.

The 11 players that started in Uyo are also starting in Yaounde as the Eagles will again play the 4-2-3-1 formation with skipper Mikel Obi handed a free role.

Kick-off is 6pm.

Eagles starting XI: Ezenwa – Elderson, Shehu, Ekong, Balogun – Ndidi, Onazi – Mikel, Victor Moses, Simon – Ighalo