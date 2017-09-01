2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles cage Indomitable Lions

Related News

Captain John Mikel Obi put up a splendid display on Friday as the Super Eagles romped ahead to an impressive 4-0 win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Mikel provided an assist for Odion Ighalo to score the opening goal before he got on the scorers’ sheet himself as the Eagles took a 2-0 half time lead.

Second half goals from Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho saw the Super Eagles securing their biggest win ever over Cameroon. They also take a big step towards qualification for next year’s World Cup event in Russia.

The Super Eagles will face Cameroon in the reverse fixture on Monday in Yaounde