2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles cage Indomitable Lions

IMG_20170901_195321

Captain John Mikel Obi put up a splendid display on Friday as the Super Eagles romped ahead to an impressive 4-0 win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Mikel provided an assist for Odion Ighalo to score the opening goal before he got on the scorers’ sheet himself as the Eagles took a 2-0 half time lead.

Second half goals from Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho saw the Super Eagles securing their biggest win ever over Cameroon. They also take a big step towards qualification for next year’s World Cup event in Russia.

The Super Eagles will face Cameroon in the reverse fixture on Monday in Yaounde

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.