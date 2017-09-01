Ogun prayer ground tragedy caused by ‘brake failure’

Related News

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Ogun State Command has shed light on how a vehicle crashed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers in Ijebu-Igbo town of the state, killing two persons.

The vehicle had plowed through a large crowd of worshippers at the Eid-El Kabir prayer ground in Ijebu-Igbo.

A witness said the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the crowd leaving scores of worshippers injured.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Babatunde Akinbiyi , told PREMIUM TIMES the crash was as a result of brake failure.

He said the vehicle, a truck with registration number AA 523JGB carrying logs, lost control after its brakes failed.

He said the truck rammed into a parked Toyota Tundra car with registration number APP 995 DD and subsequently crashed into the worshippers.

An angry mob descended on the driver, who was rescued by policemen at the venue.

One of the policemen, Joseph Adejuwon, was ironically mobbed to death as he fought to save the driver.

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle had been arrested, while the injured taken to the hospital.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES the killed policeman was an orderly to a divisional police officer.

Mr. Oyeyemi also said investigation had commenced into the case.