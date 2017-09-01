Nigeria Vs Cameroon Live Updates: Super Eagles battle Lions in Uyo

Related News

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated World Cup qualifying games on the African continent.

The Super Eagles are set for a crunch clash against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Victory for the Eagles will take them one step closer to their sixth appearance at the Mudial.

Super Eagles start list vs Cameroon (4-2-3-1) Ikechukwu Ezenwa – Elderson Echiejile, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong – Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi – Victor Moses, Mikel Obi (Skipper), Moses Simon – Odion Ighalo

Both teams are out for their national anthems and the rendition made.

Kickoff!!! Super Eagles take opening kick

Cameroon with the first chance but Ezenwa make an easy catch

First throw-in goes to Nigeria and Wilfred Ndidi takes it

Cameroon dictating the pace of the game presently, the Super Eagles will need to do much better to beat the African champions today

Ighalo brought down and Nigeria wins a freekick taken by Victor Moses but the Cameroon clear fast

Chance!!! The Super Eagles finally looking good but Victor Moses fluffed the well laid pass given to him

First Yellow card to Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui Cameroon

Another yellow card for Cameroon’s Adolphe Teikeu

GOAL!!! Odion Ighalo gives Nigeria the lead in the 28th minute

Yellow card for Ighalo

CHANCE: Moses Simon close to doubling the lead for Nigeria but Cameroon goal keeper Ondoa Frabrice makes a fantastic save

Ighalo on the turf again .. he has received so much bashing today from the Cameroon defenders.

Though it was friendly, the last time Nigeria played Cameroon, the Super Eagles won 3-0.., It is not impossible again today as the first half is gradually drawing to an end.

Leon Balogun makes a master class tackle that draws applause from the vociferous Uyo fans

GOAL: John Mikel Obi doubles Nigeria’s lead 2-0

HALF TIME: Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon

The ‘China Eagles’ are proving their worth in Uyo having been given a chance back in the Super Eagles .. Captain John Mikel Obi of Tianjin Teda has a goal and assist to his name while Ighalo also based in China has a goal. Both Mikel and Ighalo are playing for the super eagles for the first time this year

Second Half Begins ..Cameroon with the kick off

Substitution!! Maxim Choupo-Moting in for Cameroon

Ezenwa with another good save as the Indomitable Lions ask questions in the early part of the second half. Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon

Free kick for Nigeria but not the best of deliveries by Victor Moses

GOAL!!! Victor Moses scores for Nigeria. Nigeria 3-0 Cameroon

Victor Moses combine well with Moses Simon before lashing home for Super Eagles

Nigeria 3-0 Cameroon

Substitution Mikel Obi out for Mikel Agu

GOAL: Nigeria get the fourth goal Kelechi Iheancho adds to the tally

This is the biggest win Nigeria has ever recorded over Cameroon … 4-0 is massive.

Less than five minutes to the end of the game. It has been a vintage performance on the part of the three-time African champions.

Three Minutes added time

Game over Nigeria 4-0 Cameroon. Super Eagles now with 9 points