Three killed in Ogun as car plows into Eid-El Kabir prayer ground

Muslims praying. [Photo credit: Daily Trust]
Two people were killed Friday when a vehicle crashed into a large crowd of Muslim worshippers at the Eid-El Kabir prayer ground in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

A witness said the driver lost control of the car and plowed into the crowd leaving scores of other worshippers injured.

An angry mob descended on the driver, who was rescued by policemen at the venue.

One of the policemen, Joseph Adejuwon, was ironically mobbed to death as he fought to save the driver.

At the time of filing this report, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle had been arrested, while the injured were taken to hospital.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES the killed policeman was an orderly to a divisional police officer.

Mr. Oyeyemi said investigation had commenced into the case.

  • Sam

    Very sad. But more so to the mob who could not hold their anger especially on a day like this.

    • Sunny Omoragbon

      And killing the hapless policeman in the process. Sad indeed.

  • Abdussalami Yaro

    It is unfortunate, indeed. At a holy day, like this, mob action should never have happened. May the jentle souls of the deceased rest in peace. They are “SHAHEED”.

  • galaxy

    It is unfortunate that people are more religious than godly!! Why can’t you allow God to fight for you when this happened than killing another person on a day like this? You fight for you god right? what a godless country that believes in rituals and routines than being godly.

    • Kayode

      I agree absolutely. Religion has been turned to rituals and routine. I’m struggling to tell my mind not to believe that the unhurt people among those kneeling to pray after the truck lost control are the same mob that killed the policeman on a supposedly holy ground otherwise where did the mob come from? We are indeed not godly people and my last sentence refers to no specific religion but the people as a whole.

  • Bright Ezeh

    WOW!!! Sorry my Muslims brothers and sisters please be strong

  • Bright Ezeh

    Killing the lnnocent Police officer is unfair, nigerians should mature

  • Intrepid

    Bow down to BAAL!