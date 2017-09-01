Kenya Supreme Court annuls country’s presidential elections

Related News

The Supreme Court in Kenya on Friday declared the presidential elections held on August 8 as null and avoid, Kenyan media reports said.

Consequently, the court ruled that a re-run be conducted within 60 days.

“The presidential election held on August 8 was not conducted in accordance with the constitution,” Chief Justice David Maraga ruled, according to Kenya’s The Nation Newspaper.

The ruling favoured Raila Odinga, head of the country’s main opposition who had challenged the electoral commission’s announcement of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner last month.

Mr. Maraga said this was a majority decision, but two judges dissented.

The electoral commission “failed, neglected or refused to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the constitution,” the Supreme Court ruled.

The election was marred by violence, after Mr. Odinga rejected the result, citing irregularities and illegalities.