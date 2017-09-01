Kenya Supreme Court annuls country’s presidential elections

Kenyans on a queue voting. [Photo Credit: CNN.com]
Kenyans on a queue voting. [Photo Credit: CNN.com]

The Supreme Court in Kenya on Friday declared the presidential elections held on August 8 as null and avoid, Kenyan media reports said.

Consequently, the court ruled that a re-run be conducted within 60 days.

“The presidential election held on August 8 was not conducted in accordance with the constitution,” Chief Justice David Maraga ruled, according to Kenya’s The Nation Newspaper.

The ruling favoured Raila Odinga, head of the country’s main opposition who had challenged the electoral commission’s announcement of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner last month.

Mr. Maraga said this was a majority decision, but two judges dissented.

The electoral commission “failed, neglected or refused to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the constitution,” the Supreme Court ruled.

The election was marred by violence, after Mr. Odinga rejected the result, citing irregularities and illegalities.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • CousinBrother

    That is a working Judiciary for the ‘giant’ of Africa to learn from. Election dispute of that magnitude decided within a month! In my beloved country, Nigeria, it could take three years to kickoff the trial.

  • Joshua Kwame

    Just within a month of the conclusion of the election! Wow! Great democracy in Kenya. I wish Nigeria political class can learn this

    • Honest Somebody

      @joshuakwame:disqus ;

      Buhari’s 2015 presidential election was fraud likewise

      The 2015 presidential election in Nigeria was likewise attainted of frauds.
      That bogus election was not so much won by a riotous APC Islamist party as lost
      by a rather senseless PDP incumbent government led by a coward called Goodluck
      Jonathan who was too scared to simply uphold the law and the constitution of Nigeria
      when presented with clear-cut and conclusive evidence of voter fraud in Kano state.

      At that election held at the same time with each voter given two ballot papers, one for
      the presidential election and one for the National Assembly parliamentarian election,
      the figures counted afterwards were so divergent they were ludicrous.

      The box of the parliamentary ballots in Kano were one million votes less than the ballot
      papers found inside the box for presidential election. What sort of fraud election was that?

      Nigeria has a Supreme Court, yes, but in name only since no reasoned verdict has ever issued
      from Nigeria’s Supreme Court on matters of public law concerning election in Nigeria. All verdicts
      so far issued by Nigeria’s so-called Supreme Court spell FRAUDULENCE if taken together,
      since the Judges just blow in the wind, like un-answered questions.

      On television screens Nigerians suffered to watch atrocity
      in Kano state where underage children ineligible to vote were smuggled in tens of thousands
      to cast ballots in brazen violation of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution. Never once in history did the
      slovenly Supreme Court justices nullify any election for such conclusive illegality.

      What else is left to write home about such a court – two of whose justices were lately found with
      tons of cash, believed as bribes, intentionally hidden under their beds or stuffed in pillow cases
      to evade detection.

      • PolyGon2013

        Re-electing Jonathan would have been a disaster. Thank God, he did not win! GEJ lost that election fair and square. 55% of SW voted for Buhari, and almost 90% voted for him in the North. The only place where Jonathan held sway was in SE and SS. Even Jonathan scored more in SE. So, if you combined and totaled everything, there is no way, Jonathan could have won that election! With the annulment of the election in Kenya, you need to wait and see how Kenyans would react.My hope is that it turns out well for Kenyans! GEJ was a disaster.

  • Dr Micah

    Daz great decision.l wonder why some African leaders want to become permanent phenomenon in the seat of power.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    Wow, I dont have the time to double check if this type of ruling is unprecedented in Africa especially by a Supreme Court, but this is good for any democracy and helps assure the electorate that they indeed had their say. My sincere hope is that there will be no violent fall outs leading to loss of innocent lives and property.

  • Onyibest

    Africans are democratically waking up from their slumbers. Thus, other African countries should as a matter of fact, emulate from the great Kenya. You guys are courageous, daredevil and very wonderful. Kudos to Kenyan Supreme Court.