All Nigerian universities, polytechnics, colleges of education fix admission cut off marks (FULL DETAILS)

All tertiary institutions in Nigeria have fixed cut-off marks for admissions into their first year.

The cut-off marks, decided by the Senate and management of each institution, have also been sent to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained the full details of the admission scores from JAMB.

As directed by the examination body, none of the universities have cut-off marks below 120, while none of the polytechnics and colleges of education have cut-off marks below 100.

See the full cut-off marks below: