WAEC exam to hold despite Eid-el-Kabir holiday

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has announced that the examinations slated for September 4 will hold despite the public holidays.

The Nigerian government has declared September 1 and 4 as public holidays to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid-el-Kabir.

The council said on its Twitter account on Tuesday that the exams for private candidates, in the 2017 timetable will hold as earlier scheduled earlier.

The Director of Public Affairs WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES in a chat on Wednesday morning adding that the “the paper(s) will hold as scheduled.”

There had been speculations in the public space whether or not the exams would be postponed in order to allow candidates take part in the festivities heralding the Muslim celebration.