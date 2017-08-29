UPDATED: Major shake-up in NNPC; 55 top officials affected

NNPC Headquarters, Abuja [Photo Credit: Thisday]
As part of the ongoing restructuring of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, 55 top management staff were either appointed or redeployed across the company’s operations in a major management shake-up announced on Tuesday.

The Group Managing Director, GMD of the Corporation, Maikanti Baru, said the new appointments would not only help reposition the NNPC for the challenges ahead, but would also help to fill the gaps created due to statutory retirements of staff.

Under the new arrangement, Mr. Baru said a former Managing Director of the Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL, Roland Ewubare, has been appointed the new Group General Manager, GGM, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS.

Former GGM and Senior Technical Assistant, STA, to Mr. Baru, Diepriye Tariah, would take over from him as the MD of IDSL; while the Executive Director Operations of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, Malami Shehu, was appointed Managing Director, Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC.

A former MD of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC, Adewale Ladenegan, was moved to KRPC to assume duty as MD.

Also affected was Muhammed Abah, who until recently was the Executive Director (Operations) of WRPC succeeds. He will take over from Mr. Ladenegan as MD of Warri Refinery.

At the Nigerian Products Marketing Company, NPMC, former GGM in charge of Corporate Planning and Strategy, CP&S, Umar Ajiya, was named the MD following the recent retirement of Farouk Ahmed from service. Also, a former General Manager, Downstream, GMD’s Office, Bala Wunti, takes charge as GGM CP&S.

Other changes include Usman Yusuf who takes over as GGM/STA to the GMD; Adeyemi Adetunji as MD NNPC Retail, and Bola Afolabi as GGM in charge of Research and Development Division of the Corporation.

Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum was also appointed GGM (Shipping) in the Downstream Autonomous Business Unit, ABU, while Kallamu Abdullahi takes over as the GGM in charge of the Renewable Energy Division in the Downstream ABU.

Also, Shaibu Musa was promoted MD of the NNPC Medical Services Limited, while Ibrahim Birma is the new GGM in charge of the Corporation’s Audit Division, now renamed Governance, Risk and Compliance Division.

The spokesperson of the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, said all the appointments and redeployments, which have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, take immediate effect.

