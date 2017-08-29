UPDATED: Judgment on alleged kidnapper Evans ‎stalled

Kidnap kingpin, Evans, paraded by security operatives [Photo: Punch Newspapers]
Kidnap kingpin, Evans, paraded by security operatives [Photo: Punch Newspapers]

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday fixed September 5 to hear arguments from counsel on why he should not deliver judgment on the fundamental rights application filed by Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka, who had earlier fixed today for judgment, said he would not go ahead when there are pending applications before him.

“The question is, can I still go ahead when there are still motions before me and the fact that the applicant refused service?” Mr. Anka asked.

“I’ve read the case file, I’ve seen the processes attached inclusive of a court order.”

The judge had adjourned on August 16 to deliver a judgment on the fundamental rights application filed by Mr. Onwuamadike. The first and second respondents, the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force, did not send a legal representative throughout the hearing.

But the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, the third and fourth respondents, were represented by lawyers who argued that their colleagues were not served the court process.

On Tuesday, David Igbodo, a lawyer, announced appearance for the first and second respondents, saying they did not receive any court process in Abuja.

Mr. Igbodo, a Commissioner of Police (Legal), said they had filed a motion before the judge making five applications, including an order seeking to set aside the ruling on August 16 as well as the adjournment for judgment without hearing his clients.

He also said the police was seeking an order to set aside the purported application and submission made by Henry Obiazi without authority, and an order granting leave to the first and second respondents to file their counter affidavits.

“Parties have been served though the applicant, I was told, refused to accept service,” said Mr. Igbodo.

“The application is before your lordship, it’s our belief that this court is a court of justice.”

In his response, Mr. Ogungbeje said he never received any application from the police, insisting that the last adjournment had been for judgment and not to entertain fresh applications.

“It is our strong view to the learned counsel to the first and second respondents that his application is calculated to arrest the judgment of the court,” said Mr. Ogungbeje.

The lawyer also said he could not have refused service from the police because he was out of town.

After the judge said he would be unable to go ahead with the judgment until the pending applications before him are heard, the lawyers from both sides could not agree on the next date for adjournment.

Mr. Igbodo said he would be traveling to China on official assignment next week and requested for a date in the last week of September.

“This matter is very important to the IG (Inspector General). Before that 25th (of September, the applicant will be charged to court,” Mr. Igbodo added.

But Mr. Ogungbeje disagreed, insisting that his client needs to know his fate as soon as possible.

The judge stood down the matter for both parties to agree on a date, and later adjourned to September 5 to hear arguments.

  • udemeobong

    As usual, the judicial system we know in Nigeria. Two systems: One for the poor, unconnected and helpless and one for the rich, well connected and powerful!!!!
    Can any good thing come out of Bethlehem? Remember Majek Fashek?

  • MilitaryPolice01

    A mindless rogue who took ransoms from his hapless victims in millions of dollars sure has more than enough resources to compromise the Judiciary and Police into confusion via bribes and all sorts. Who knows, one day we will wake up to hear the criminal has been cleared and acquitted, but Nigerians are keenly watching – again who knows misjudgment in this (clearly black & white) case might be the needed fillip required to start a citizen revolution against a mindlessly corrupt system.

    • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

      My brother, a citizens’ revolution should have been actuated when Justice Adeniyi Ademola was discharged and acquitted when his, to borrow to your words, clearly black and white corruption case went before Justice Okoro of the Federal High Court. The Adeniyi Ademola criminal is back on the Bench carrying out the duties of a Judge! Furthermore, Muhammadu Buhari himself has not been convincingly cleared of certificate forgery and perjury allegations.

  • Olumide Adefarakan

    If the Police and FG are alive to their responsibilities, they should hire a high profile lawyer no matter the cost to handle the case of this alleged kidnapper before we start hearing stories that touch. Diligent and robust prosecution is key to winning a case in court.

  • Oladele

    If Evans escape, Police, yawa go gas ooh!

  • INQUIRY

    Mr Waecless Buhari,

    #Where_Is_Ikoyi_Money_Report
    #Where_Is_Ikoyi_Money_Report
    #Where_Is_Ikoyi_Money_Report
    #Where_Is_Ikoyi_Money_Report
    #Where_Is_Ikoyi_Money_Report
    #Where_Is_Ikoyi_Money_Report
    #Where_Is_Ikoyi_Money_Report
    #Where_Is_Ikoyi_Money_Report

    …Leave Honourable Evans alone. He is not worse than Saraki or Dogara or Senator Abba Mohammed @Prostitutes in a Zamfara hotel. Nor is he worse than DG of immigration who overlooks and oversees passport issuance racketeering. A security man at Nigerian immigration in Ikoyi owns and drives a Prado SUV. How? Buhari contests election but no certificate ever shown. He hires 49 SANs to defend him and death threats go to the citizen who took him to court. Where is Ikoyi money report? Is this been treated like Buhari’s assets whose details he has vehemently refused to disclose?

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Nigerian corruption-stained judges and justices, will not learn any lesson and stop bribes influnce judgement in our courts as justice grounds to a halt with our corruption-stained judges and justices as the chief justice of Nigeria, watches the funny scenes in our courts all the time.Shame on Nigerian judiciary for not fighting against endemic corruption even against security threat like the chief kidnappers like Evans,that have killed many innocent citizens.

    • Tunsj

      Very well said. The right words are KANGAROO NIGERIAN JUDICIARY.

  • thusspokez

    Just execute the bástárd. Job done!

  • 0tile

    Terrible things are happening in Lagos. Yesterday Yoruba Badoo gang surrounded an American man beat him, bled him, and robbed him of his belongings, now this. Unfortunate one would expect vocal people like thusspokez, Awosan, Tunsj, Oladele, Maria, and fake lawyer Soyemi to condemn the barbaric act. You only hear them shout when something wrong happens in SS SE or from people of that area. They should equally condemn crimes from SE SS and South Waste.