Ex-Nigerian Senator Kanti Bello is dead

A two-time senator from Katsina State, Kanti Bello, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday, in Abuja. Associates said he was 72.

Mr. Bello, who represented Daura Senatorial Zone between 2003-2007 and 2007-2011, was the pioneer Managing Director of Katsina Steel Rolling Mill.

Kabir Faskari, a younger brother to former Katsina State Deputy Governor, Abdullahi Faskari, confirmed the death in a statement.

“I am directed to inform everybody that we lost Senator Kanti Bello early hours of this mourning (Tuesday) at Abuja. Burial arrangement will be announced later,” he said.

A former Chairman of Ingawa Local Government, Sabi’u Tukur, also confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Bello had reportedly been battling with an ailment before his death.

