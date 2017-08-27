Anambra Governorship: Tony Nwoye emerges APC candidate, floors Andy Uba, others

Related News

Tony Nwoye has been declared the winner of the Anambra State governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The 42-year-old medical doctor and politician scored 2,146 votes to beat his closest rival, businessman Andy Uba, who scored 931 votes.

The Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, announced the result in Awka on Sunday after the keenly contested primary by 11 candidates for the November 18 governorship election.

The medical doctor, now a member of House of Representatives (Anambra East/West constituency) was a student union activist before becoming a politician.

Mr. Nwoye was born a twin in Onitsha, on September 13,1974 to Lawrence and Christiana Nwoye of Offianta Nsugbe in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra state

He attended Metropolitan Secondary School, Onitsha for his secondary education from where he proceeded to study medicine in the University of Nigeria college of medicine.

In 2006, Mr. Nwoye became the substantive Chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Anambra State PDP.

Mr. Nwoye was also a former governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2013 election in Anambra state but currently a member of the All Progressives Congress

In December 2003, he was elected the national president of National Association of Nigeria Student, NANS.

The result is agog in the social media, especially twitter, with congratulatory messages and response.

Responding to messages from fans on the primary, Mr. Nwoye tweeted: “Thank you all Without you, it wouldn’t have been possible.”