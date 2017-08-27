Boko Haram commander confesses to leading operation to kidnap Chibok girls

Related News

A member of the Boko Haram, identified as a commander in the terror group, has confessed to leading the operation to kidnap the Chibok girls in 2014.



The ‘commander’, identified as Auwal Ismaeela, confessed to the act in an interview with PRNigeria, a news agency.



Over 200 girls were kidnapped by the sect from their school dormitory in Chibok, Borno State in April 2014. About 100 of them still remain with the terror group after majority of the remainder were released in talks with the federal government.



Mr. Ismaeela, who has surrendered to the Nigerian military, also told the news agency that he led other major operations and said he regretted his actions.



Read the statement by PRNigeria on its interview with Mr. Ismaeela below.



Ahead of the Islamic Festival of Eid-Kabir coming up by the weekend, a top Boko Haram commander who played a major role in the abduction of Chibok Girls and killing of youths in Madagali has surrendered and confessed to several acts of bloodletting on innocent people and destruction of properties across the length and breadth of the North-eastern part of the country.



In an interview with PRNigeria at a military facility for the repentant and surrendered Boko Haram members in the North-east, the ex-terrorist leader said he regretted the atrocities he was forced to commit against humanity.



The commander, Auwal Ismaeela, is currently cooperating with the Nigerian military with useful information on locations and hideouts of other top commanders of the deadly sect. He regretted his actions which according to him, run counter to several Islamic injunctions.



Mr. Ismaeela encouraged other top commanders of the sect to give up and surrender to the military.



“My self and Abu Hafsat, a Boko Haram commander, led other squads to abduct the Chibok girls.



“We led the operations to invade Gwoza, Bama, Limankara mobile barrack, Bita, Bosso, Madagali, Chibok, Pulka, Firgi, and Mubi.



“In Madagali which was my home town, myself, Adam Vitiri, Abu Adam and Habu Kudama, some high-ranking Boko Haram Commander led an operation in 2014 where we killed some students and youth at the Central Secondary School in Sabon Garin Madagali.



“In one of the operations, I abducted my wife named Maryam who had two kids for me in Sambisa Forest.



“It is unfortunate that I was brainwashed and misled not only on some abductions but in the killings of my own people that were innocent. I wholeheartedly regret my actions.



“During a battle in Konduga where myself and other Boko Haram commanders led the operations, I lost my right leg and was almost got burnt. Even at that, I did not stop fighting for the course. Sheikh Shekau ordered that I should be given a tricycle which I continued to use for various operations before I eventually surrendered.”



He gave several reasons for his decision to voluntarily surrender to the Nigerian troops after realising the misleading sermons, barbaric indoctrination of the sect leaders and atrocities being committed in some of the Boko Haram camps.



He said: “I willingly surrendered to the military because I was tired of the senseless killing and fight. I realised that our people have resort to stealing and all sort of atrocity contrary to the teaching and practice of Islam.



“Women were being raped, sometimes publicly. Children died from malnutrition and disease as the living condition became harsher. As there was no food in the camp, people died every day because of hunger.



“I will continue to cooperate with the security agencies in providing useful information on our mode of operations and to disclose top-secret hideouts of our commanders.”



Meanwhile, more than One hundred (100) Boko Haram members and some commanders had in the recent past surrendered to the military knowing full well that their actions had become inimical to the overall interest and well-being of the nation and the surrounding countries of Cameroon, Niger, and Chad.