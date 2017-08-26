SHORTCHANGED: House of Reps offers members discounted cash for delayed cars

Related News

Following its failure to deliver Peugeot 508 official cars for which it allocated N6.1 billion in the 2016 and 2017 budgets, the House of Representatives has resorted to offering cash to some of its members in place of the vehicles.

Although Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria was contracted to supply the cars to all the 360 members of the House by the end of 2015, PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the company has so far delivered only about 200 units.

Sources in the National Assembly told PREMIUM TIMES that the House Services Committee had offered N11 million each to members who are yet to get their vehicles, as against the N17 million budgeted per unit.

“Due to frustration, some of the lawmakers have collected the cash and purchased other vehicles of their choice,” the source said.

A lawmaker who does not want his name mentioned confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that he was offered the N12 million but he turned down the offer.

Another source who is a legislative aide also confirmed that his boss was offered N12.5 million.

“My boss was offered N12.5 million but he refused and insisted on the 508. How can you be offered such amount of money for a vehicle that is worth more than that?” he claimed.

When contacted, the chairman of the House Services Committee, Nasiru Baballe-Ila, declined to comment.

“You should direct your enquiries to the spokesman of the House,” he said.

The House’s spokesperson, Abdulrazak Namdas, he denied knowledge of the development.

“As far as I know, members are being given cars in batches,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that before the House went on recess in July, members demanded explanation from the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, on why the supply of the vehicles was taking too long.

The members also demanded the sack of Mr. Baballe-Ila as the House Services Committee chairman over the issue.