Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer speaks on Nigerian govt’s move to revoke client’s bail

A request by the Nigerian government seeking the revocation of the pro-Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s bail, is “misconceived”, his lawyer has said.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Friday demanded the revocation of Mr. Kanu’s bail which was granted the defendant in April.

The application which was based on 12 grounds of appeal, followed an allegation by the AGF that Mr. Kanu exhibited flagrant disobedience of court orders on his bail conditions.

“Among other conditions for the bail of the 1st defendant are as follows: “That he should not be seen in a crowd exceeding 10 people,” Mr. Malami said in a statement.

“That he should not grant any press interviews, hold or attend any rallies. And that he should file in court medical updates of his health status every month.

“Rather than observing all the conditions, the 1st defendant/respondent in flagrant disobedience to the court order flouted all conditions given by the court. The first defendant has in furtherance to the offence he was charged, inaugurated Biafra Security Service, ” the statement said.

In a reaction to the application, however, Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that his client had “successfully challenged the bail conditions referred to by the government”.

“Though we intend to file a formal response to their most misconceived motion, it is my position that it does not lie in the power of the AG to ask for the revocation of the bail granted to my client. The prosecution can’t be seen at the same time as the persecutors.

“We have successfully challenged the bail terms we considered offensive to our clients constitutionally guaranteed rights. So their recent application is belated.

“Section 169 of the ACJA being relied upon by the AG can’t avail the Attorney General absolute power to ask for the revocation of bail. Parties must be heard on the merit by the court, ” Mr. Ejiofor said.

Mr. Ejiofor also said the alleged security outfit created by Mr. Kanu is a “mere group” formed in the exercise of the citizen’s constitutional right.

He added that the group cannot “by any stretch of the imagination” constitute themselves into a security threat.

“Let the federal government open their case if they have any genuine charge against my client. They are beating about the bush because they have no case against my client,” Mr. Ejiofor said.

Mr. Ejiofor further said the bail granted his client should be viewed in terms of its essence to ensure attendance at court hearings.

“Let me remind the public that the main essence of bail is to ensure that the person affected stands his trial and nothing more.

“Our client is ready to stand his trial but the federal government is not willing to open their case, they are rather interested in keeping my client behind bars which can’t happen again.”

The application filed by Mr. Malami was pursuant to sections 169 and 173 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA.

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami PHOTO: Daily Trust

According to section 169 of the ACJA, the AGF is empowered to make the said demand, in the event where: “circumstances arise which in the opinion of the AGF would justify the court cancelling the bail.

“Where a defendant has been admitted to bail and circumstances arise which in the opinion of the AGF would justify the court in canceling the bail, or requiring a greater amount: a court may on application being made by the Attorney General of the Federation, issue a warrant for the arrest of the defendant and after giving the defendant an opportunity of being heard, may commit him to prison to await trial, or admit him to bail for the same amount”.

In section 173, the court of law is exclusively empowered to act in a similar circumstance.

Section 173: subsection (2) states thus: “the court may, where circumstances appear just (a) vary the order of release of the defendant at any subsequent hearing: (b) at any subsequent stage of the proceedings cause a defendant who has been released on bail to be arrested and committed to prison custody, provided that the judge shall state in his proceedings the reason for the variation of the condition or commit a of the defendant”.

Part of the allegations against Mr. Kanu includes making separatist comments and inciting Igbo natives to refrain from exercising their rights to vote.

Mr. Kanu also spearheaded a sit-at-home protest in the Southeast region on May 30, after he was released.

  • Sam

    Obiano is loving this now ,I can imagine.

    • MilitaryPolice01

      I would not blame Obiano, every responsible leader will loathe the deliberate destabilization of his state especially as it concerns an up coming electoral process which determines his immediate political future

      • Sam

        Exactly, and all true sons of ndigbo must voice out to restrain Kanu, because his actions may have serious consequences of mistrust on ordinary igbos who don’t share any of his delusions.

  • amazing2012

    The best way to handle this issue of IPOB is for the Federal Government to go the same way the group is going. That is to say arrogance, breach of laws, and confrontation. Simple ! Arrest him and those with him and fire them once and for all !! Then go to court to answer the questions of fundamental rights.

    • konzemac

      Mr Goat, where is your comon sense ?

      • amazing2012

        My sense is in truth and reality !
        Yes ! Anything wrong with firing them at close range? Kanu said in his video that they have enough weapons to destroy Nigeria (a population of over 180 million people). Are these people goats, to be slaughtered by IPOB?
        Google and Watch the Video on YouTube. Kanu continued that they have experts on missiles and have enough to bomb the whole country.
        Is he joking or insane or what ? Anybody that made this statement and is sane should be fired straight way. Please try this statement on any country in the world and see if you live to see next hour.
        Ignorant people but megalomaniac !

      • Musa Sule

        Why do Igbos see themselves more human than every one?I see that in every field of discuss the word goat, animals etc is the fire they spit…leadership is acquired through Democratic means which is the platform Nigeria is on,but you(Igbo’s) just want to be given.Since it is clear your population can’t avail you such position, those with can no longer be human but animals (goats)…watch your mouth, we are advocates of ‘ONE’ Nigeria for are yet to know what your problems are.

    • Emenike Muonanu

      “Fire them once and for all”. As per livestock for slaughter. I really pity you. The words the describe your very low level of intelligence have not been invented.”

      • amazing2012

        Yes ! Anything wrong with it ? Kanu said in his video that they have enough weapons to destroy Nigeria (a population of over 180 million people). Are these people goats, to be slaughtered by IPOB?
        You are not only low in intelligence but poor in reasoning and daft in thinking. Google and Watch the Video on YouTube. Kanu continued that they have experts on missiles and have enough to bomb the whole country.
        Is he joking or insane or what ? Anybody that made this statement and is sane should be fired straight way. Please try this statement on any country in the world and see if you live to see next hour.
        Ignorant people but megalomaniac !

        • Dinobi77

          Why did fg arrest n charge him to court in d first instance, is it not because of his perceived utterances? So u ar sensible enough u should let d court decide his case. Saying ipob should be crushed den answer question later shows ur level of reasoning in a democratic settings. Wen ur child one day grows n challenges ur shortcomings, if there’s any, if u don’t try to settle ur differences, rather crush him n answer questions later will make u a hypocrite, n a double faced man

    • Tunji Olarewaju

      Gbam! Gbammer! Gbammest!

  • Otunga

    NIGERIA IS A BAD JOKE! AT TIMES LIKE YOU CANT HELP BUT MISS A MAN LIKE GENERAL SANI ABACHA…OH, WHERE ART THOU? IPOB/AREWA YOUTH KEY ACTORS WOULD’VE BEEN HANGED LONG LONG TIME AGO! DESPERATE TIMES CALLS FOR DESPERATE MEASURES..WHEN CRIMINALS BECOME MORE POWERFUL THAN THE NATION, IT CALLS FOR A DRASTIC, BRUTAL, IMMEDIATE AND FORCEFUL CLAMP DOWN, NIGERIANS SHOULD STOP DECEIVING THEMSELVES THAT THEY’RE CIVILIZED, BY ALL PARAMETERS NIGERIA IS THE ULTIMATE JUNGLE OF ALL JUNGLES, AND IN THE JUNGLE YOU EITHER EAT OR BE EATEN..THIS GOVT IS DEFINITELY NOT SERIOUS, ALL WAR BREAKES OUT, THEN ALL MAN FOR HIMSELF!

    • AFRICANER

      You just committed the same “crime” Kanu is alleged to have committed. So, when is your hanging date?

  • konzemac

    I don’t think Kanu has any questions to.answer . Federal government is getting confused on daily basis .

  • The issue is whether or not Kanu has breached his bail condition.

    • MilitaryPolice01

      Kanu culpability for treason depends to a large extent on how you view it, the perspective, political leaning and cultural orientation of who is making the interpretation. Some think he is guilty for seeking secession from a sovereign country while some think he is within his right to aspire to self determination. Whichever way you look at it, you are entitled to your views.

      Having said that, if the laws of the land which is Nigeria is to be considered and the legal dictates and requirements of his bail conditions are to be followed to the later, the truth must be said that he has broken 80 if not 90 percent of his bail agreement, hence the FG is justified in seeking its revocation.

      We must learn to stand for the truth no matter how distasteful it is. Even if Kanu has less regard for the state, he should at least have had regard for his sureties who came through to stand for him at a time most people would not touch him even with a 100 meter bar.

      • Karl Imom

        Kanu has NO constitutional rights in Nigeria because he does NOT pay Nigerian taxes. He should NOT have been granted bail in the first place.

        • Dinobi77

          Wen I read comments like this I quiver, he doesn’t have rights in Nigeria as a Nigerian? Nnaa ehh, some people re soooo dumb n ignorant.

      • Contact Point

        I wonder if my mentally blind brothers that are bereaved of common sense will agree with you but you have just stated the obvious. Kanu must be rearrested pure and simple. We are talking of law here and not tribal sentiment of political leaning.

        • Dinobi77

          U should allow the court to decide that. Kanu is intelligent enough to know hes violating his bail conditions, n need not someone like u to remind him of that.

  • Folabi Durojaiye

    @utolason:disqus

    Muhamadu Buhari is too incompetent to be entrusted with the thinking job of a president. After he was chased out
    of London six days ago, and ran back to Nigeria – abandoning his lies that he was being detained by his doctors,
    who as the riots started could not have gained entrance – he’s destroyed public peace in Nigeria and provoked
    street protests. It takes a slow learner to consider lowering the standard of education in Nigeria as priority.
    But that’s what this Buhari did within five days of running out to escape international disgrace in London.
    He said from now on anyone who can score 30% fail mark in JAMB exam must be admitted to university.
    Buhari cannot resume because he is blank without gumption or plans on what to do as Nigeria sinks.
    Those who voted for Primary Six certificate holder as CHANGE are as sickening as Buhari himself.

  • shola

    “The prosecution can’t be seen at the same time as the persecutors.”
    I don’t know where this lawyer gets his qualification from. The FG is requesting the COURT to ……

  • Maitama Tambati

    Conspiracy to cause insurrection cannot succeed in any democracy, period.