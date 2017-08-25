Why Nnamdi Kanu’s bail should be revoked – Nigerian Government

Related News

The Nigerian government on Friday demanded the revocation of the bail granted the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in April.

In a statement on Thursday signed by Salihu Isah, an aide to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Nigerian government hinged its request on 11 grounds of arguments.

According to the statement, the Nigerian government accused Mr. Kanu of ‘totally violating’ the 12 main conditions he was demanded to comply with by Justice Binta Nyako at an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on April 25.

Citing some of Mr. Kanu’s bail conditions, the prosecution said the defendant negated the conditions and acted in ways that allegedly have adverse effect on the nation’s security.

“Among other conditions for the bail of the 1st defendant are as follows: “That he should not be seen in a crowd exceeding 10 people.

“That he should not grant any press interviews, hold or attend any rallies;

“And that he should file in court medical updates of his health status every month.”

The government said that the bail conditions were perfected by the defendant/applicant which he is currently enjoying.

“Rather than observing all the conditions, the 1st defendant/respondent in flagrant disobedience to the court order flouted all conditions given by the court.

“The first defendant has in furtherance to the offence he was charged, inaugurated Biafra Security Service, ” the statement said.

“That the defendant held a rally at his residence in his hometown, Afara-UkwuIbeku in Umuahia, Abia State; the said rally with a CROWD exceeding 10 persons was captured in video published on the 1st June 2017 and circulated on YouTube.”

According to the statement, the defendant’s separatist comments have increased rather than reducing.

Some of the statements allegedly made after he was granted bail include the following:

“I was not born to be rich, politician or scientist but to restore Biafra. I did not say we are restructuring Nigeria or implementing Aburi but restoring Biafra. That is the total exit of Biafra from Nigeria thereby restoring the kingdom of God on earth… There will be no elections,” among others.

Mr. Kanu was first arrested in October 2015 and charged before a magistrate court by Nigeria’s government.

The case against him was later amended resulting in the current charge at the Federal High Court in Abuja.