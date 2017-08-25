Buhari praises Osinbajo, mocks #ResumeorResign London protesters

President @MBuhari and Vice President @ProfOsinbajo today, at the State House. 📷: @novoisioro via twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday praised his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, for the efforts at leading the country, while he (Mr. Buhari) was away on medical vacation.

The president, at a meeting with some state governors, then taunted protesters who gathered in London to demand his return to work or resignation.

“The effort by the vice president is commendable,” said Mr. Buhari, when he hosted governors on Friday. “He used his intellect to run all over the place. I was seeing him 24 hours on NTA.”

Mr. Buhari returned to Nigeria last Saturday and returned to duties as president the following Monday. He had travelled to London, the United Kingdom, since May 7 to treat an undisclosed ailment.

While the president was away, Mr. Osinbajo led Nigeria in acting capacity and earned praises for the leadership he displayed.

“Our acting president,” said Simon Lalong, Plateau State Governor, at the meeting, “we must commend him.”

“In the absence of the president, there was not vacuum because the acting president filled in the gap and did his best up to this moment and showed absolute loyalty both to the nation and Mr President.”

He, however said since Mr. Buhari’s return “everything is taking shape again.”

“This is not to say the acting president was not doing well.”

The president also extended appreciation to Nigerians who prayed for his recovery.

“I’m very happy with the national prayers. It was very covered and reported, across religions and ethnicity, (that) people were praying (for my recovery),” he said.

He said his morale had been “raised greatly” by the “love shown to him”

Mr. Buhari spent 103 days in London. Before his arrival, there had been protests in Abuja and London, asking him to return to work as Nigeria’s president or resign. He also noted this today, subtly mocking Nigerians, who staged protest at the Abuja House where he stayed in London.

He said: “In fact some groups in London came and sang the national anthem and asked that I should go back home. Indeed, I have come back home. I hope those who went there are not stuck there…those that are stuck there with the Brexit, I hope they have weighed the implications that it won’t affect them, including those that have properties there, those who are not paying tax there.

“I hope when they sell their properties, there they will bring some of the money here. We need it very badly here.”

One of the leading anti-Buhari protesters, Charles Oputa, escaped being lynched at Abuja’s Wuse market by a mob, believed to be the president’s supporters. The protesters also faced harassment from the police on the second day of their civic action.

Mr. Buhari praised the governors for “doing (best) best in agriculture and solid minerals. “I am very pleased with the states,” he said.

Also speaking at the meeting with the president, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who declared public holiday in his state to mark the president’s return, said: “we thank the good people of Nigeria and those outside the country who stood firm behind Mr. President and the country.

“Our president went to take care of his heath and now he is back healthy and healthier than before. We are here to appreciate him. We thank Almighty God that he is back safely. We equally thank his able lieutenant, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who held the country firm in his absence.”

  • Solomon Brown

    Mr Buhari should grow up and learn to steer clear of pettiness, it is unbecoming of a commander in chief to respond to legitimate protesters in this manner, his handlers have done a poor job by allowing him to descend so low as to mocking the immigration status of Nigerians living in the U.K.

    Like a child he does not seem to take notice of the log in his eye while pointing out the speck in someone else’s. Mr President the money spent treating your ailment, while you still drew a salary with a presidential jet on standby was also badly needed in Nigeria.

    • Vox Dei Populi

      @Asteroid19:disqus @

      Look, look, look, Muhamadu Buhari has expired; mentally and physically. He’s a caricature president
      just drifting aimlessly since he scampered out of his hiding place in London under pressure from
      determined Nigerian protesters in the RESUME OR RESIGN responsible movement of activists.

      Since running back to Nigeria he’s had no clarity of thought. He intently lowered the standard
      of education in Nigeria with an announced proposal to make 30% failure grade in JAMB
      examination acceptable for university admission in Nigeria – for the unsaid benefit of
      the Fulani/Hausa/Kanuri Muslim students who’re wont to fail university aptitude test.
      Peaceful riots broke out yesterday as students took to the streets led by the
      Students Union Leaders. On their part the striking Academic Staff Union
      screamed havoc and vowed to wrestle Muhamadu Buhari on this issue.

      Before stoking those riots just five days after he returned from 103 days holiday
      in London for no disclosed illness Muhamadu Buhari had played a prerecorded
      tape to Nigerians as national broadcast where he warned that some Nigerians
      crossed the line whilst he was whiling away Nigeria’s time in London but did
      not name names of who crossed the lines of free speech. Now comes the
      same Muhamadu Buhari – all under one week – asking for a very vibrant
      opposition to his shambolic and wholly failing, stumbling and fumbling
      government. What sense can Nigerians make of all this nonsense?

    • Krai For Naija (K.F.N)

      @Asteroid19:disqus,

      There are now
      28 million un-employed youths inside Nigeria today – a staggering figure equal
      to the entire population of Ghana; a neighbouring West African country,
      according to a latest official bulletin issued by the federal Nigerian Bureau
      of Statistics. The new jobless figure in Nigeria today is over half the whole
      population of Nigeria at independence on October 1st, 1960.

  • Honest Somebody

    @Asteroid19:disqus

    If his enablers say Buhari is hale and hearty; and chatty and lively, it also means he’s conscious and knows
    the consequences of his acts and omissions and can voluntarily take a better decision to resign. That he’s
    refused to do so, with a sit-tight mentality stance, is the proof that he’s not a definition of man of integrity.
    Nigeria cannot be governed by Muhamadu Buhari’s photographs or governed by hearsay propaganda
    on his energetic sporting activities in the villa whilst he more often lies prostrate with prostrate ailment.