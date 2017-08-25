Nigerian govt asks court to revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s bail

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu

The Nigerian government has asked the court to revoke the bail granted leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a statement by the office of the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, on Friday, the Nigerian government also asked the court to order the arrest and detention of Mr. Kanu, pending the determination of the charge against him.

The statement which was signed by special assistant to Mr. Malami, Salihu Isah, cited disobedience of court orders, among other issues as grounds for the appeal.

Mr. Kanu, who is facing trial for alleged treason, was granted bail in April by an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on health grounds.

The other defendants facing trial with him were not granted bail, although all of them had sought to be freed.

A top security official had told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday night that Mr. Kanu would be promptly arrested should his bail be revoked by a court.

    • Jon

      The Baba has deep hatred for the Igbos. Such a man does not deserve to be President.

  • joelaw

    Its a waste of time to arrest Kanu as such an act will only make him become popular and stronger. The young fella will soon burn out. There are checks and balances already in place to accomplish this. The SE will definitely check him with time particularly with the coming election in Anambra. Kanu has a good case but he is messing it up with his attitude, he is too young and not particularly experienced enough for the load he is carrying.

  • forestgee

    Why create tension? Improve the economy and get the youths properly engaged in economic activities.

  • Arabakpura

    Why did the Atorney General wait for the Arewa Youths to rescind their quit notice before approaching the court on Kanu? It’s up to the courts to elevate the temperature of the country! I don’t think this government desires peace which ought to come with dialogue!

    We should be told in clear terms if this is a military government so that we can position ourselves appropriately!

      • Arabakpura

        Your points are clear enough but you think it’s the best at this time? That guy became popular after his first incarceration! Now that he is used to the place, you want to enlarge his coast? Buhari’s 97/5% contributed in no small measure to this sorry pass! Dialogue may be the best way to disarm Kanu; but they can try the arrest option with a lot of goodluck!!

  • U.A.S.

    The law is said to be no respecter of peraons or personality as such any person who observed the law in breached should be reprimanded. It is my view that there are legitimate ways of channeling grievances.

  • Karma

    When Areas youths committed reasonable felony, by their hate speech and quit notice to 40 million Igbo, most of who also hate Kanu with a passion. Nobody was arrested. Kanu was arrested for less. There is Godooo.

