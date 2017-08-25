Buhari, Osinbajo meet APC, PDP leaders 

President Muhammdu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the FEC meeting on the 22nd of March 2017 [Photo Credit: Novo Isioro]
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the leaderships of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which started around 11.10a.m., was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

It is being attended by the vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, and the caretaker chairman of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi.

Other APC members attending the meeting include the National Legal Adviser of the APC, Muiz Banire, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Tony Momoh, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, amongst others.

Those from the PDP are Ben obi and other members of the caretaker committee.

NAN reliably learnt that the meeting will discuss socio-political issues especially the problem of hate speech and the prevailing security situation in the country.

The presidency on Wednesday advised the nation’s opinion leaders and proponents of restructuring to exercise restraint in their choice of words to avoid heating up the polity and causing acrimony among Nigerians.(NAN)

