Police dismiss, arraign officer under whose watch murder suspect escaped custody

Related News

The officer under whose watch a suspected rapist and murderer escaped from the police custody in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been dismissed and subsequently arraigned in court by the Nigerian police.

Johnbosco Okoroeze, a sergeant, was in handcuffs when he was brought before a Chief Magistrate in Port Harcourt, Sokari Andrew-Jaja, on Thursday.

Mr. Okoroeze was accused of obstruction of justice and conspiracy. He was noticed crying profusely in the courtroom.

The chief magistrate ordered that he should be remanded in the prison custody, while the case was adjourned to September 14.

Mr. Okoroeze was the officer investigating Ifeanyi Dike for the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Chikamso Victory, in Port Harcourt. The suspect escaped from the police custody on Saturday night at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, few hours after he was arrested.

The girl’s body had its vagina, fingers, breasts, and tongue cut off, apparently for ritual purposes.

Mr. Dike, said to be a 200-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, was said to be on his way to dispose of the body when he was caught and then handed over to the police.

Mr. Dike’s escape has caused an uproar in the state. The family of late Miss Victory is accusing the police of complicity in the case.

Meanwhile, pressure has continued to mount on the police to find the suspect and bring him to justice.

“I can assure you that we are close to getting him,” the police spokesperson in the state, Omoni Nnamdi, told PREMIUM TIMES.