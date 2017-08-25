healthdialogue (LIVE UPDATES): Achieving Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria (Day 2)

Related News

The day two of the National Health Dialogue organised by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, the Project for Advocacy in Child and Family Health, PACFaH, and the Project Pink Blue continues on Friday in Abuja.

The event is being held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District Abuja.

The day one of the health dialogue was chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and hosted by the Minister for Health, Isaac Adewole.

The keynote address was also delivered by Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

In today’s event, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole; Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Budget and National planning, Udo Udoma are some of the distinguished guests expected.

The dialogue has been able to bring together stakeholders in the Health and Development sectors to discuss the challenges and prospects of Universal Health Coverage, UHC, in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, since the enactment of the National Health Act in 2014, there have been several efforts targeted at providing quality and affordable health care for Nigerians in line with the goals of Universal Health Coverage. However, these goals are yet to be achieved.

“The dialogue will recommend actionable strategies for sustainable health care financing.”

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the event.

Happening Now! Panel 4: Primary Health Care Delivery at the State Level

Representing Bauchi Commissioner of Health, Bauchi State.

10.16am: Major topics to be discussed today: Cancer Survivorship: A critical issue in UHC; Interministerial coordination for health sector financing; Media advocacy and accountability: experiences and challenges and the way forward.

10.24am: Participants asking questions as others pay rapt attention.