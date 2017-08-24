Medical tourism draining Nigeria’s reserves – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has decried the enormous amount of money Nigerians spend on medical tourism in other countries.

He made this known on Thursday in an opening remark at the commencement of a two-day national health dialogue organised by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, the Project for Advocacy in Child and Family Health, PACFaH, and the Project Pink Blue.

The event held at the Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja.

The health dialogue was chaired by the vice president, and hosted by the Minister for Health, Isaac Adewole.

The Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II; acting Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance scheme, Attahiru Ibrahim; the DG of the National Agency for the Control of Aids, NACA, Sani Aliyu; the executive director, Nigeria Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, were among keynote speakers at the health dialogue.

In his speech, Mr. Osinbajo, represented by the director general, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, said medical tourism has cost Nigeria billions of dollars.

“We want to stop that trend because it is draining our reserves,” he said.

Thousands of Nigerians travel abroad each year to seek medical treatment as the nation’s health care system remains poorly funded.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned from London after nearly four months of medical leave.

The administration has not disclosed the president’s condition or how much is spent treating him, but analysts estimate Nigeria spends several millions of naira for the president’s healthcare abroad.

Mr. Osinbajo said healthcare for Nigerians is important to the Buhari administration.

He explained that the president was interested in health issues, but said poverty was also a major issue to look at.

He urged the states to also join in so as to ensure universal health coverage in the country.

  • AFRICANER

    Several millions of Naira to treat Buhari?

    Is that per hour, or per day?

  • curseless

    My dear Vice President the answer to this situation is simple. For the last many years many of us in the medical profession in the diaspora have urged the Nigerian government to upgrade at least six teaching hospitals from each zone in Nigeria to a world standard center with qualified medical and nursing staff to back it up. The second and the most important is to discourage the government officials and politicians to bail out of the country for every flimsy ailments as this only suggest they lack confidence in our own system and this must start from the President, all the way down. When and if we lack the expertise in some area of intensive care such can be referred to higher centers abroad

  • Dazmillion

    First it was a demented herdsman coming back from London and hungry impoverished imbeciles rushing to welcome him at the airport, next it was that rats would not allow the demented herdsman work at his office and is forced to work from home, who by the way doesn’t have primary school certificate, . now it is that medical tourism is draining Nigeria reserves, coming from the impish lying pastor.

    This begs the question who then is the greatest medical tourist in the history of Nigeria, one who even parks a jetliner at heathrow airport for over 100 days at tax payers expense including all medical bills plus hotel bill of numerous aides.

    Yeye the smell big time

  • Tijani

    Fake pastor fake professor VP Osinbajo has a nerve to open his stinking mouth to bemoan medical tourism after Buhari just squandered Nigeria’s money on his undisclosed ailment. Bold faced cheek and audacity. God punish Buhari and Osinbajo.

    • Amir

      Femi the drug addict. Na you biko!!

      • Rosebud

        Femi Adesina ba? Is he a drug addict too? No wonder!!!

  • MilitaryPolice01

    VP Osibanjo should have just kept it quiet because this has made him sound like a hypocrite. I mean the number 1 supremo of his govt just came back from a 103 day medical tourism. With all the money spent on Buhari, his aides, and the jet that was parked at Stansted at the cost of thousands of pounds per day, how else can the draining of our reserves be described.

  • Daniel

    Osinbanjo has become a disgrace!

    Go tell Buhari your lamentations.

  • Yego V

    WE have never had a president who wasted our resources on medical tourism like Buhari. Despite not disclosing his ailment and medical bills, I can bet Buhari spent more than any previous president. He is the only president that has stayed longest abroad seeking medical treatment. ( May God punish him for vilifying Late president Yaradua, then in similar situation). The other sad aspect is this: Governors, senators, ministers and other leaders ceased the opportunity to swindle our wealth under the disguise of paying Buhari visit. Saraki and Dogara visiting, not just once but TWICE. In the same manner may God punish all of them for wasting our wealth. I can swear the monies spent on these trips was not funded from their personal accounts. How more evil can our leaders be. After being forced out of London, Buhari is back not much different from when he left. He cannot withstand 1-3 hours of FEC meeting. Insulting us with an excuse of receiving a report, which should take no more than 10 minutes. He cannot be wheeled to his office from bedroom claiming rat invasion. Instead of using “ota pia-pia” they are now spending millions to have, according to Adesina, a REPLICA of a Presidents office inside his house. How much more insane can this people be. I regret agitating for Buhari to return home. I hope he returns to anywhere soonest.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Tell that to certificate forger and perjurer Muhammadu Buhari who, apart from the millions of pound sterling he has spent on medical tourism so far, also wasted US$500,000 on parking fees for an aircraft he senselessly stationed at Stansted Airport for more than 100 days at $5000/day.

    • Amir

      This amount is a drop compared to the ocean of roguery and theft of public funds by the Jona discredited administration. Patience and Diezani has never contested or won any election yet have millions of dollars in their account. Orafifoolishness, are you happy about that? Even if Buhari’s certificates are Indomie labels, or his health deteriorated to a skeleton he will still win a free and fair election against Dr Joe. Live with it.

      • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

        You are an unhinged lunatic.

      • Rosebud

        The topic is medical vacation and government lamentation not made up history.

  • CEO

    Clearly, Osinbajo chose to be represented by loquacious Osita Okechukwu, not because he was too busy to attend the health dialogue, but because he is too ashamed to lament about Nigerians medical tourism in such a setting. Who would blame the poor guy? His boss was away for 104 days on same medical vacation in London, with the presidential jet parked on the tarmac, accruing thousands of pounds per day in parking fees, not to talk of the undisclosed amount wasted on his treatment. His boss who stubbornly insisted on residing in London until his doctors can give him a clean health bill, suddenly changed his mind and returned home as soon as he got wind of the clearance granted by the London Metropolitan Police to protesters, who planned indefinite demonstration in front of the Abuja House where the “sick” man was putting up resistance. Osinbajo’s frustrations are quite understandable. I think he is no different from Femi Adesina. They must speak from both sides of the mouth for filthy lucre sake.

  • The Rt. or Lft. Hon NinjaK

    Interesting comment ….. from the Deputy to a confirmed Medical Tourist!
    double speak…..or……naija speak?

    • Rosebud

      Excellently put! I wondered which Nigerians he was referring to. Over to you Mr President.

  • dami

    The reality is that nigeria will pay for Buhari’s health care bill anywhere in the world wether he is president or not – cos his ex president pension allows for this…nigeria pays for Jonathan / babangida / Gowon / ekwueme / Abdulsalam / obj / shonekan till they die…them and their families…that’s what the ex-president’s pension allows as a benefit….so really not sure what Nigerians are complaining about….meanwhile this law ain’t new.

  • Liberty

    But, poor funding may not be the most significant hindrance to quality health care delivery in Nigeria after all.

    We tend to ignore the attitude of Nigerians in professional practices, including those in the health care sector. Take a visit to a Nigerian hospital and you may swear never to step into any health care facility, on the grounds of the attitude of people who are supposed to be care giver. And, it doesn’t matter if the case is a simple one as not to require any sophisticated equipment.

    May Allaah continue to bless us! Even if its malaria, I will still choose to go else where, at least Benin Republic, to procure medical service, if I have the resources.

    A lot of people go abroad, even over hopeless cases because of the very uncaring attitude of the care givers back home, irrespective of the level of service that they may have the capital to provide.