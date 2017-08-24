Nigerian Airforce plane crashes, kills pilot

Nigerian Air Force fighter jet
Nigerian Air Force fighter jet

An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Airforce has crashed, killing a pilot who was the only officer on board, a spokesperson has announced.

The accident occurred in Kaduna on Thursday, the spokesman for the airforce, Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in a short statement.

Mr. Adesanya, an Air Commodore, said the cause of the crash was unknown. An investigation is underway, he said.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Beetle Aircraft today crashed in Kaduna while on a mission,” the statement said.

“The only soul on board the aircraft, one of the NAF’s experienced instructor pilots, was unfortunately lost during the mishap. The cause of the incident is unknown but the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash. 

“The unfortunate incident is a tragic reminder of the hazards associated with the flying profession. The CAS and the entire NAF family commiserate with the relatives of the late instructor pilot.”

 

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.