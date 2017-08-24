Police tackle Nigerian senator who raised allegations of pay-for-promotion

Related News

The police on Thursday verbally attacked a senator who raised allegations of pay-for-promotion in the force but allegedly failed to substantiate them.

Isah Misau, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, had accused police chiefs and officials of Police Service Commission of turning special promotion of police officers into a quid-pro-quo racket.

He stated that promotional exercises conducted since 2009 were fraught with corruption, with some officers parting with a much as N2.5 million to secure special promotion.

But the police said the senator might be on a mission to avenge his exit from the force several years ago when he was charged with several acts of misconduct when he was a deputy superintendent of police.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement on Thursday that Mr. Misau’s allegations, which could have negative “impact” on the “integrity of the police”, were first brought to the attention of the Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris on August 10.

Consequently, the IG set up a panel with broad terms of reference and a mandate to wrap up activities and submit its report within two weeks.

But all invitations sent to Mr. Misau by panel members were rebuffed, Mr. Moshood said.

While evading appearance before the panel, the senator continued his “campaign of calumny” against the police in the media, Mr. Moshood said.

On August 22, Mr. Misau told Daily Trust, which had reported his initial allegations, that the State Security Service should conduct a thorough investigation of promotional exercises in the police.

The senator did not immediately return PREMIUM TIMES text messages seeking comments Thursday evening. But he told Daily Trust his reason for shunning the panel’s invitation.

“The police and PSC cannot be judges in their own matter,” Daily Trust quoted the senator as saying in a telephone interview. “The invitation should have come from the IG because my allegation was directed to him and the PSC.”

Mr. Misau said he was uncomfortable with the fact that the panel was led by a retired judge.

He also demanded a list of all special promotions since 2009 from the PSC but said he did not receive it, despite filing a freedom of information request.

But Mr. Moshood insisted that Mr. Misau’s claims have no basis, and police will ensure that the Senate discipline him for it.

“From available record, Senator Isah Hamman Misau, the Senate Committee Chairman on Navy was an Ex- Police Officer who left the Nigeria Police Force at the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police after being charged with several acts of serious misconducts, unprofessional wrong doings contrary to discipline, and other discreditable improper behaviours unbecoming of a Police officer and that are inimical to image of the Nigeria Police Force, which can lead to dismissal or compulsory retirement from the Force. He was under Pending Disciplinary Matter (PDM), to appear and face Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) before he hurriedly exited unceremoniously from the Force. And this can explain his ill motives against the Force.

“The Force hereby requests that the Senate’s Ethics and Privileges Committee look into the circumstances as mentioned above in the best interest of the National Assembly and the Nation,” the spokesperson said.

Mr. Misau spent 10 years in the police and was ADC to three ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, namely Aliyu Modibbo; Adamu Aliero, also a senator; and Bala Mohammed.

He was elected senator in 2015.