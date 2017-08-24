DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

  • Somelaye

    “Democracy is defined as a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,
    but what we had in the time of Jonathan was greedocracy, which is government of the greedy,
    by the greedy and for the greedy. But today under Buhari, we have criminocracy – a government
    of the criminals, by the criminals, for the criminals. Buhari’s wrong appointments, for example, led to
    the emergence of the former (suspended) Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF)
    Babachir Lawal, who became a grass-cutter.”

    …..…APC party incumbent Senator Dino Melaye

    (APC Senator, June 1, 2017)

    • Facturas & Figuras

      COST OF LIVING IN NIGERIA TODAY UNDER BUHARI:

      • Minimum wage in Nigeria………………………………………….₦18,000 per month.
      • A bottle of Coca Cola soft drink…………………………………₦80.00k per bottle.
      • Smallest can of Baygon insecticide………………………..₦1,200 per tin.
      • A tin of TITUS sardines……………………………………………₦270.00 per tin.
      • Rent of three bedroom apartment…………………………₦450,000 per annum.
      • A packet of St.Louis Sugar………………………………………₦550.00 per packet.
      • A 25kg bag of garri as staple food………………………..₦14,000 per bag.
      • Petrol for six hours of private electricity…………………..₦60,000 a month.
      • Cost of preparing soup for family of six…………………..₦6,000 every two days.
      • Ceeway drinking water ………………………………………₦550 per gallon.
      • School fees for a child in private school………………….₦2 million per session.
      • Cost of two (2) newspapers a day for information……….₦15,000 per month.
      • One packet of Solpadeine headache tablets……………..₦5,400 per packet.
      • Cost of filling up a salon car with petrol……………………..₦10,700 to fill up a car.
      • Private sector graduate starting salary………………………₦80,000 per month.

  • Krai For Naija (K.F.N)

    @Somelaye:

    There are now 28 million un-employed youths inside Nigeria today, a staggering figure equal to the entire population

    of Ghana; a neighbouring West African country – according to a latest official bulletin issued by the federal Nigerian

    Bureau of Statistics. The horrific jobless figure in Nigeria today is over half the whole population of Nigeria at

    independence on October 1st, 1960 and equal to all the living human beings in Ghana today.

    • Gentle Lady

      But what do you expect? Of course,
      the un-employment figure will rise to 30 million by December this year as more
      companies either close down or retrench staff.

      Do you know there are only four (4) airlines left in Nigeria today under
      Buhari? All others have collapsed after Buhari devalued the Naira last June by
      over 60% and increased petrol price by 64% with more permanent darkness
      generated by the grossly incompetent Raji Fashola – than any electricity.

      That double whammy killed businesses. Banks and construction companies
      quickly retrenched thousands of workers. Foreign companies closed shop and
      fled. Small businesses collapsed as costs of living soared in the winds. Many
      employers could no longer afford rent, production inputs and equipment, and,
      therefore could no longer pay salaries. This is how Buhari’s voodoo economics
      killed Nigeria with 16% inflation today.

    • arrowhead

      THINGS ARE GETTING WORSE UNDER PRESIDENT MUHAMADU BUHARI EVERY DAY.

      NOTHING HAS GOT BETTER SINCE MAY 29, 2015, BUT WORSE AND WORSE DAILY.