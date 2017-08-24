JUST IN: Appeal Court sacks PDP Senator

George Thompson Sekibo
George Thompson Sekibo

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has sacked George Sekibo as Rivers East Senator, upholding an earlier ruling of the Rivers National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal.

The three-member appeal panel led by Adamu Jauro delivered its judgement on Thursday.

Consequently, the appellate court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Mr. Sekibo and give same to Andrew Uchendu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Sekibo contested the December 2016 Rivers legislative rerun polls as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He was then announced as the winner by INEC, after a confrontation that almost resulted in bloodshed at the Port Harcourt City Hall.

In June, the tribunal nullified Mr. Sekibo’s election, saying that Mr. Uchendu earned the majority of lawful votes cast and that there was substantial non-compliance with the electoral law in the process of the poll.

But Mr. Sekibo approached the appeal court, expressing dissatisfaction with the tribunal’s ruling.

However, on Wednesday, the appeal court upheld the ruling of the tribunal, thereby halting Mr. Sekibo’s Senate career which started in 2007.

Rivers APC chieftain and NIMASA boss, Peterside Dakuku, in a telephone chat with PREMIUM TIMES, hailed the ruling.

As the suit arose from an election and is not a pre-election matter, the decision of the Appeal Court if final. With the development, APC willnow have 67 members and PDP 41 in the Senate. One seat, Anambra Central, has been vacant since the removal of Uche Ekwunife by the court last year.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • El Patron

    Bad day for Poverty Development Party

    • Julius

      lolz…wow !

  • tundemash

    The house of spittle built by wicked Wike with bloodshed is slowly and surely being dismantled.

  • oyoko

    The end of tyrant politics; River State politics is beginning to take shape. Unfortunately for PDP the ball stop here, no Supreme court here, who think they can give any judgement as it suit them, because they see themselves as being infallible. Sekibo time to retire is near!

  • Mike

    But woke is joining apc very soon. He went to welcome PMB to test the waters and he was warmly received, its to prepare for his eventual return to his godfathers (amaechi) party, so as to retain power come 2019