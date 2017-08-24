UPDATED: More trouble for corrupt Nigerians as Buhari signs extradition agreement with UAE

President Muhammadu Buhari in his office
President Muhammadu Buhari in his office

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja signed nine international agreements that the Nigerian government says will strengthen its anti-corruption war, stabilise the economy and improve
the security situation in the country.

One of the signed treaties was a mutual legal agreement with the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

The treaty with the UAE will enable the extradition of Nigerians who abscond to the middle-eastern country after committing crimes in Nigeria.

The UAE, especially Dubai, one of its regions, is one of the major destinations of wealthy Nigerians including those who have been accused of various financial crimes.

A former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, had escaped to Dubai when he was wanted both in Nigeria and UK for financial crimes.

He was eventually extradited from there to the UK where he was subsequently jailed for money laundering. He was recently released after serving his jail term in the UK.

The signing ceremony by President Buhari for the execution of the Instruments of Ratification for International Agreements between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other Entities was held at the Presidential Villa.
Speaking at the event, President Buhari directed all agencies of government with roles to play under the respective treaties that had been ratified to ensure that they play their anticipated roles in an
effective and responsible manner in order to ensure that the country reaps the full benefits of the agreements.

“It is my hope that these Instruments will reinvigorate the anti-corruption war and check the illicit flow of funds out of our country to other jurisdictions, improve national security, food security, boost our economic and tax regimes and improve the overall well-being of our creative community,’’ he said.

The President said the signing of the agreements was an important milestone in demonstrating the sovereign capacity of Nigeria to fulfil international obligations and take important steps for the
benefit of the economy, security and the anti-corruption war.

“I am delighted to perform today, the duty of executing Instruments of Ratification of certain Agreements on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to the powers conferred on me by Section 5(1) (a) and (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 7 of the Vienna Convention on the law of treaties of 1969,’’ President Buhari added.

Mr. Buhari said the full implementation of the agreements had been delayed due to the need for all the sides to conclude their respective ratification processes.

“I am happy to note therefore, that pursuant to a Memorandum presented to the Federal Executive Council by the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Council has approved the ratification of the said Agreements.

“With this sovereign act, which has been replicated in the United Arab Emirates by their responsible authorities, we are now in a position to utilize these Agreements fully to foster cooperation between our respective authorities particularly for the purpose of prosecuting the anti-corruption campaign of this Government,’’ he said.

The signed agreements were: Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters, Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons and an Extradition Treaty.

Other Agreements include Charter for the Lake Chad Basin between Nigeria, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Libya, Niger and the Republic of Chad; African Tax Administration Forum Agreement on Mutual Assistance in Tax Matters and World Intellectual Property Organisation Performances and Phonograms Treaty.

Agreements on the World Intellectual Property Organisation Treaty on Audio-Visual Performances and the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons, who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise were also signed.

    Good!!

  • wode

    It’s obvious PMB has all his action times well outlined and there is no room for distractions. We really missed you while away in London. The corrupt ones too missed you while having their reprieve. It’s now action time. Wishing you more strength in will, health and wisdom. Kudos for the move.

    • amazing2012

      Amen, My brother !!

  • amazing2012

    Please Baba extend such extradition to other countries especially U.K. And US. And repatriation of stolen funds, properties, and money in the bank and other movable assets !!
    My god give you courage, life, health, comport, and protect you to serve us better !

  • shola

    Mr. President, let the Israel government help you. The Mossad will bring all these fugitive
    Nigerians back home.

    • tundemash

      Well he tried to do that with Dikko, a fellow Hausa man, in 1983 and the wailers are still counting that as part of his sins till date.

      • tony H

        Same old worn out con from the pathetic con president. And you’re getting a hard-on as usual. Where are the wailer blah blah blah.!

        • Sanssouci

          That’s the only thing that can get him hard, don’t be too hard on him

          • tony H

            LOL…got it.

  • El Patron

    Bad day at the office for the corrupt and lovers of corruption

  • tundemash

    I’m surprised the army of wailers and children of corruption haven’t flooded here today. It’s a day of sadness and hopelessness for them and those who looted their destiny. And yet they claimed PMB can barely walk or talk. Bunch of olodos !

  • Sanssouci

    Very good albeit a bit late UAE has been ready with their part since, Next should be Singapore that is even a much bigger criminal haven, guess where PDP chairman Muazu is….

  • terry

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    Thank you Mr. President for making sure the arms of Nigerian justice is not shortened by national boundaries, and that the war against rogue citizens are not hindered by safe havens.

  • Afo

    We must kill corruption by any available legal and institutional means if we must make progress. God bless all efforts geared toward the reduction/eradication of the canker-worm called corruption.