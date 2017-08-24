More trouble for corrupt Nigerians as Buhari signs extradition agreement with UAE

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed a deal with the United Arab Emirates, UAE, to extradite Nigerians who abscond to the middle-eastern country after committing crimes in the country.

The UAE, especially Dubai, one of its major regions, is one of the major destinations of wealthy Nigerians including those who have been accused of various financial crimes.

A former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, had escaped to Dubai when he was wanted both in Nigeria and UK for financial crimes. He was eventually extradited from there to London where he was subsequently jailed for money laundering.

Details later…