More trouble for corrupt Nigerians as Buhari signs extradition agreement with UAE

President Muhammadu Buhari in his office
President Muhammadu Buhari in his office

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed a deal with the United Arab Emirates, UAE, to extradite Nigerians who abscond to the middle-eastern country after committing crimes in the country.

The UAE, especially Dubai, one of its major regions, is one of the major destinations of wealthy Nigerians including those who have been accused of various financial crimes.

A former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, had escaped to Dubai when he was wanted both in Nigeria and UK for financial crimes. He was eventually extradited from there to London where he was subsequently jailed for money laundering.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    Good!!