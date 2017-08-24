LIVE UPDATE: #HealthDialogue: Policymakers, experts, others discuss achieving Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria

The two-day National Health Dialogue organised by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, the Project for Advocacy in Child and Family Health, PACFaH, and the Project Pink Blue will start today, in Abuja.

The health dialogue would be chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and hosted by the Minister for Health, Isaac Adewole, at the Musa Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja at 9 a.m. daily.

The Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II, will deliver the keynote address at the programme.

According to the organisers, the dialogue is a platform that will bring together stakeholders in the health and development sectors to discuss the challenges and prospects of Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

“Since the enactment of the National Health Act in 2014, there have been several efforts targeted at providing quality and affordable health care for Nigerians in line with the goals of Universal Health Coverage. However, these goals are yet to be achieved.

“The Dialogue will recommend actionable strategies for sustainable health care financing,” the organisers said.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the event.

9.33am: Participants have started arriving for the #healthdialogue

